What does Brynn from RHONY do for a living? Fans are very confused about her job

"What does Brynn from RHONY do for a living?" It's a question that has plagued fans of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 for months now.

We already know that Jenna Lyons is the former creative director of J. Crew and now a false eyelash entrepreneur. Ubah Hassan is a model and hot-sauce founder. Sai De Silva is a fashion-focused social media influencer and Erin Lichy is a real estate maven. But what exactly does Brynn Whitfield do for work and how is she able to go toe-to-toe with such a moneyed New York group?

In the Sunday, September 3, episode of RHONY, we see Brynn jet off to Los Angeles to visit her brother Daris for the holidays because it's halfway between her hometown, New York and his, Seoul, South Korea. He comments on her jet-setting lifestyle, which the episode proves, as she also flies down to the Caribbean for a girls' trip to Anguilla with the rest of the housewives in the very same episode.

However, despite proudly touting a lifestyle where she can pick up and travel to Paris or Miami at the drop of a hat, Brynn is also one of the cast members most annoyed with Jenna Lyons for choosing to head down to Anguilla early to take advantage of not only the sunny rays but also an available business-class seat rather than sit in coach with the rest of the women. ("She looks like someone that flew first class and stayed at the Four Seasons and tanned for two days," Brynn quipped upon Jenna's delayed entrance to the girls' villa.) So which is it: is Brynn actually bougie or just bothered?

It's a discrepancy that has intrigued RHONY viewers since the season started, especially because of the fact that, unlike Whitfield's co-stars, audiences at home haven't been given a sneak peek into the reality star's home or workplace. Though she refers to herself as a "trophy wife in training," Brynn's real job is as a "corporate communications and marketing consultant," per her Instagram bio, and she received her bachelor's degree in Communications-Public Relations and Advertising from Purdue University in 2008.

Since we haven't seen any evidence of her job onscreen, however, viewers are dubious about Brynn's marketing career and believe that her involvement on The Real Housewives of New York is less because of girl-boss bonafides and more because of her personal ties to fellow Bravolebrities like Lisa Vanderpump. See what RHONY fans are saying about Brynn's job, or lack thereof, on social media below.

Fans question 'What does Brynn from RHONY do for a living?'

