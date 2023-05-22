Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the RHONY spinoff

Being paired with the new iteration of The Real Housewives of New York is the RHONY spinoff, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.

Already drawing comparisons to the hit reality TV show The Simple Life featuring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake features the pair of Bravo fan-favorites as they trade in the Upper East Side for a simpler lifestyle in the small town of Benton, Illinois. However, if you think this means the ladies are going for a peaceful time of rest and relaxation, think again. As soon as Luann and Sonja land in the Midwest, they’ll hit the ground running, performing various jobs to help the Benton community recover in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Keep reading to find out more about the new series Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake including the release and what kind of activities you can see the ladies get involved in.

The show premieres with two new episodes on Sunday, July 9, starting at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The following week, the series settles into its regular timeslot at 10 pm ET/PT. Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

Episodes of Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake are expected to stream on Hayu in the UK.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake trailer

If the trailer is any indication, then the RHONY alum are certainly at their entertaining best in the new series. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premise

Here is an official synopsis for the series:

"The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting Real Housewives icons Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan to help spruce up their small town (population just shy of 7,000) that was devastated by the pandemic. It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. The mayor wastes no time putting them to work and Luann and Sonja quickly realize they have their work cut out for them.

"From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show and creating connections with the locals along the way, Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town’s spirits. Whether searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow. "

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake (Image credit: Bravo )

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake cast

The show features the comedic duo Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. Both RHONY alum, de Lesseps being with the show from the beginning and Morgan joining in season 3, the pair have been longtime friends. Over the years, their up-and-down friendship has provided some entertaining moments for Housewives fans.

In addition to being on the RHONY, de Lesseps has had quite the successful run on the cabaret circuit and has released popular songs like "Money Can’t Buy You Class." On the other hand, Morgan has developed a women’s clothing line. Both are expected to appear in the Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy series.

How to watch Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is Bravo Original series and airs live on Bravo in the US. For those that have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers.

UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.