Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip reunites Ramona, Luann and RHONY alums

Responding to the demands of fans, Peacock announced The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy is coming. That's right, some of the most legendary women of The Real Housewives of New York cast are reclaiming their spotlight in the reality TV world in the hit Housewives spinoff.

Fronting what would technically be Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 5 are Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Kristen Taekman. Longtime viewers of the franchise will recall that Singer and de Lesseps not only helped solidify RHONY as a hit from season 1, but they also served as two of the first Housewives to join the wild ride of Ultimate Girls Trip. In the new season of the spinoff series, the women will take their entertaining antics to Saline Beach, previously featured in RHONY season 5.

Revving up the excitement surrounding this big announcement, Medley took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of the cast (sans Morgan) and captioned it with simply "We're back," followed with a few New York relevant emojis.

As of publication, a release date for Ultimate Girls Trip season 5 has not been announced. However, it's been promised that information is forthcoming. In the meantime, fans of all things Housewives, in particular as it pertains to The Big Apple, RHONY season 14 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16, with a brand-new crop of women taking on the city.

Additionally, Morgan and de Lesseps are teaming up for their own adventure in Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Peacock describes the synopsis of the new series by stating:

"Totally unbeknownst to the Benton locals, the town council surprises everyone by inviting Real Housewives superstars Luann and Sonja to help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It's a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel.

"At the request of the mayor, they take on tasks to boost morale and galvanize the town with new spirit. From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show, Luann and Sonja have their work cut out for them as they embrace their new temporary home. Whether searching for the town's famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain — with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow."

You can catch up with past episodes of both RHONY and Ultimates Girls Trip right on Peacock.