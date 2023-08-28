RHONY fans annoyed with Sai De Silva's food complaints

By Christina Izzo
published

Was Erin Lichy overly dramatic this week or are Sai De Silva's complaints getting out of hand?

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Pictured: (l-r) Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva
Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva on The Real Housewives of New York City (Image credit: Noam Galai/Bravo)

Add Sai De Silva's hunger complaints to a growing list of food-related issues during The Real Housewives of New York City season 14. First, there was Restaurantgate, then there was Cheesegate. During the Sunday, August 27, episode, a whole new food feud entered the mix.

The previous episode saw Erin Lichy and her husband Abe celebrate their 10th anniversary with a big blowout bash in Manhattan, which all of the women (save for a COVID-positive Ubah) attended. However, Sai ended up Irish-exiting from the shindig to go to Nobu, a nearby Japanese restaurant, apparently because she felt that Erin didn't provide sufficient food at the event. 

The slight was not only noticed by Erin but deeply upset the hostess, so much so that she confronted Sai later in the episode at Brynn's festive wreath-making party. Erin showed up last to the get-together and her tense energy was immediately felt by her castmates. ("I want to ruin [Brynn's] party just like she ruined mine," Erin explained in a confessional, referring to Brynn's shameless flirting with Abe at the anniversary party last week.) 

"You left and you didn't say goodbye?" she asked Sai, to which the latter simply said: "I was hungry."

"That's not a reason to leave somebody's event and not say goodbye. I think it's incredibly rude and I think you have bad manners," Erin responded, but Sai didn't make excuses or apologize for her behavior: "I don't care. I tried to say goodbye but you were literally taking forever... I was hungry. Everyone knows how I get when I'm hungry. I go from zero to 100 when I'm hungry."

When Erin proclaimed that "there was tons of food," Sai pushed back: "No there wasn't! I do not eat meat. There was like piggies in a blanket, there was things I could not eat." Erin told her if that was the case, she should have had a bite before, but Sai didn't waver in her response. "No, I don't care." 

"I'm getting so annoyed with the 'Sai is hungry' excuse. Like maybe you should get that checked out, you seem like you have a worm in your stomach, like, something is wrong," Erin quipped in a confessional. "My kids get in bad moods when they're hungry. You're 40-something, eat!"

Following her fight with Sai, Erin then moved onto Brynn and her behavior toward Abe at the anniversary party, which got so heated that Erin ended up storming out of the wreath-making event. "I think it was a bit dramatic but maybe she was having a bad day?" Sai said to the rest of the women upon her exit.

RHONY fans react to Sai De Silva's food complaints

Is Sai valid with her food complaints or was Erin simply being too sensitive? Here's what RHONY fans are saying about the foodie feud on social media:

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Sundays on Bravo, then are available to stream on Peacock.

