RHONY fans annoyed with Sai De Silva's food complaints

Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva on The Real Housewives of New York City

Add Sai De Silva's hunger complaints to a growing list of food-related issues during The Real Housewives of New York City season 14. First, there was Restaurantgate, then there was Cheesegate. During the Sunday, August 27, episode, a whole new food feud entered the mix.

The previous episode saw Erin Lichy and her husband Abe celebrate their 10th anniversary with a big blowout bash in Manhattan, which all of the women (save for a COVID-positive Ubah) attended. However, Sai ended up Irish-exiting from the shindig to go to Nobu, a nearby Japanese restaurant, apparently because she felt that Erin didn't provide sufficient food at the event.

The slight was not only noticed by Erin but deeply upset the hostess, so much so that she confronted Sai later in the episode at Brynn's festive wreath-making party. Erin showed up last to the get-together and her tense energy was immediately felt by her castmates. ("I want to ruin [Brynn's] party just like she ruined mine," Erin explained in a confessional, referring to Brynn's shameless flirting with Abe at the anniversary party last week.)

"You left and you didn't say goodbye?" she asked Sai, to which the latter simply said: "I was hungry."

"That's not a reason to leave somebody's event and not say goodbye. I think it's incredibly rude and I think you have bad manners," Erin responded, but Sai didn't make excuses or apologize for her behavior: "I don't care. I tried to say goodbye but you were literally taking forever... I was hungry. Everyone knows how I get when I'm hungry. I go from zero to 100 when I'm hungry."

When Erin proclaimed that "there was tons of food," Sai pushed back: "No there wasn't! I do not eat meat. There was like piggies in a blanket, there was things I could not eat." Erin told her if that was the case, she should have had a bite before, but Sai didn't waver in her response. "No, I don't care."

"I'm getting so annoyed with the 'Sai is hungry' excuse. Like maybe you should get that checked out, you seem like you have a worm in your stomach, like, something is wrong," Erin quipped in a confessional. "My kids get in bad moods when they're hungry. You're 40-something, eat!"

Following her fight with Sai, Erin then moved onto Brynn and her behavior toward Abe at the anniversary party, which got so heated that Erin ended up storming out of the wreath-making event. "I think it was a bit dramatic but maybe she was having a bad day?" Sai said to the rest of the women upon her exit.

RHONY fans react to Sai De Silva's food complaints

Is Sai valid with her food complaints or was Erin simply being too sensitive? Here's what RHONY fans are saying about the foodie feud on social media:

I love how Sai’s main storyline so far is literally complaining about food 😂😂 #rhony pic.twitter.com/Ylf3EcGHYDAugust 28, 2023 See more

Sai complains way too much. You would think she was raised in 15 bedroom mansion the way she keeps telling us about her “standards” #RHONY pic.twitter.com/KHJABQo4rXAugust 28, 2023 See more

Sai complaining about the food, knowing it’s going to be in TV and the woman’s business could be affected, is the epitome of low class. Be grateful. She doesn’t deserve this spot on #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

I love Erin, but I'm on Sai's side with the food thing. Erin needs to step it up for her events/parties. I also think an Irish goodbye is okay at parties with a lot of guests. #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

Sai complains about food every episode... she needs to start walking with her own food at this point #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

At this stage, I think Sai is just jealous of Erin 🙄 #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

Yes Sai is complaining like hell, but I need Erin to own up to the scarcity of food she serves. A whole dinner party with no dinner is ridiculous. #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

Sai is soooo annoying with all this complaining abt food.! Bring your own food like u bring ur own toilet paper. #rhonyAugust 28, 2023 See more

It wasn’t a sit down dinner. Finger food is sufficient and anyone using hunger as a mean to show how spoilt they are- should be checked! Sai | 0, Erin | 1000 #RHONY https://t.co/UrxaBORWOAAugust 28, 2023 See more

Why can’t Sai just apologize? It was rude, that she left without saying anything. She was the first one to point out that Jenna left to stay at her own house. #rhonyAugust 28, 2023 See more

Why is Sai acting like this? 😩 it’s getting worse each episode #rhonyAugust 28, 2023 See more

Erin said maybe Sai’s always so hungry because she has a stomach worm. 💀 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/kjr4bpRvfpAugust 28, 2023 See more

So hangry is sai's storyline 🤣🤣🤣 #rhony pic.twitter.com/Vo7bEXbLV2August 28, 2023 See more

I’m always hungry so I’m not mad at Sai 😂😩 #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

If Sai makes one more comment about food I’m going to throw a baseball through my TV #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

I’m with Sai. I get hangry when I’m hungry too 🤷🏾‍♀️ #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

Erin does appear to have an aversion to feeding people, but I'ma need Sai to start eating some snacks before she goes places. #RHONYAugust 28, 2023 See more

lol sai saying she don’t care and still only worried about food! She earned some points this week #RHONY pic.twitter.com/6cOYOwHQzaAugust 28, 2023 See more

