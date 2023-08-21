RHONY fans react to 'shady' Brynn flirting with Erin Lichy's husband

She's the resident flirt of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, but did RHONY star Brynn Whitfield go too far in her flirting with Erin Lichy's husband, Abe, in the August 20 episode?

Some viewers seem to think so, while others have chalked up Brynn's behavior at the Lichys' 10th-anniversary party as just a bit of jokey fun. To celebrate their tin anniversary, Erin and Abe threw a big blowout at Manhattan's Hall des Lumières with Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and all of the Housewives present (save for Ubah Hassan, who had sadly come down with COVID).

"We never did vows. We were so young," Abe explained as the reason for the big ballroom celebration. (He also wowed his bride with a massive sparkler earlier in the episode: "It was pricey but she's worth it.") "Maybe we weren't ready. We only knew each other for a year and a half."

The duo decide to recite their vows onstage during the party, but not before Brynn got a little too cozy with Erin's husband for fans' liking. After flirting with several male members of Erin's family ("Wait, I have to meet your dad," Brynn told Erin, to which the latter warned: "Don't hit on my dad tonight!"), Brynn set her sights on Abe.

"Now, once you're ready to get a divorce, I'm single," Brynn joked with him. "We're gonna do a swap, right?"

"Wife-swapping happens I think happens after the 20-year anniversary," he quipped back. Brynn's saucy reply? "I'm patient, Abe, I'm patient"

Upon hearing that Abe and Erin actually didn't trade vows during their wedding ceremony a decade ago, Brynn said: "So, wait, if you didn't say vows, then technically you're not married?" "No, there's a whole contract. I made a whole list of obligations," Erin's attorney hubby responded, to which Brynn teased: "If someone knows how to get out of contracts, Abe...."

Whitfield was clearly joking (she followed up the conversation by telling Abe, "It's not you I'm interested in, it's actually Erin's dad so that I can become Erin's step-mom!"), but it's clear that Brynn knew she was close to crossing a line.

"I'm ripping on her party and hitting on her husband, I'm never gonna be invited to her parties again!" Brynn joked to Jessel.

Was Brynn 'shady' for flirting with Erin Lichy's husband?

Was it innocent flirting or did Brynn's conversation with Abe verge on the inappropriate? Here's what RHONY fans had to say on social media:

I missed tonight's #RHONYSeeing mixed comments.WAS BRYNN TOO FLIRTY WITH ERIN'S HUSBAND?

Brynn's checklist at Erin and Abe's anniversary:✅ Wore all white✅ Came stoned✅ Dragged the venue✅ Dragged the sponsors✅ Flirted with Abe✅ Then told Abe she wanted Erin's dad✅ Then went full steam explaining her fantasy about becoming Erin's stepmomICONIC! #rhony

I can get with Brynn being "the fun girl", but the extra flirting goes past personality. It feels like a put on persona, and it's not necessary and it's a bit much.Imo, she's using it to mask something, and at some point, whatever she's masking will come out fully. #RHONY

Brynn was really threatening Erin for accusing her of "flirting with a married man" because she was… *checks notes* flirting with Erin's husband at his vow renewal party? Someone needs to dump a drink on her and quench that thirst. #RHONY

Brynn said - I'm bored, breakup with your wife.. and I want her dad. 😂 #RHONY

Brynn is hot garbage.Aggressively flirting with a married guy at his anniversary celebration completely explains why she's single!! #TRASH #RHONY

I would not want Brynn as a friend or anywhere near my family. 🤢🤢🤢#RHONY

Brynn's been at this party for 2 minutes and she's already made promises to hit on Erin's dad, thinks Erin's brother is cute, and she's going to flirt with Erin's husband. What a star! #RHONY

I think Brynn's behavior of flirting with and seeking attention from men definitely comes from her tumultuous upbringing…#RHONY

I'm glad this will be brought up next week…Brynn was sooo inappropriate with Abe. I'd be pissed too #RHONY

Brynn: "They're amazing, they're in love, they're hot. Let's just keep drinking. Stop rubbing it in our faces."Brynn is so shady! #RHONY

Brynn is not trying to get with Erin's husband OR her dad. She was literally joking. #RHONY

I have a love/hate relationship so far with Brynn. She seems really negative but also really funny. She's inappropriate sometimes across the line, sometimes in a fun way. She's really smart but also a hot mess at times. #RHONY

Brynn you were flirting with a married man. You are one of the many personifications in this world of a thirsty pick me. You're actually that thirsty that you'd flirt with married people #RHONY

Brynn was being funny like she was over the phone in the Hamptons with Abe, but you are not close enough to Erin or Abe to be joking like that. It's not cute and Erin can be mad. #RHONY Stop it.

IDK. I didn't take Brynn's and Erin'a husband that serious. Like she doesn't really mean what she was saying. She's a flirt and joking. #RHONY

Did people think Brynn was being serious? Lol #rhony

