RHONY fans react to 'shady' Brynn flirting with Erin Lichy's husband

By Christina Izzo
published

Was Brynn out of line for joking about divorce with Abe, Erin Lichy's husband, at the couple's anniversary party?

Fans react to Brynn Whitfield flirting with Erin Lichy's husband on the August 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City
Brynn Whitfield (Image credit: Cindy Ord/Bravo)

She's the resident flirt of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, but did RHONY star Brynn Whitfield go too far in her flirting with Erin Lichy's husband, Abe, in the August 20 episode?

Some viewers seem to think so, while others have chalked up Brynn's behavior at the Lichys' 10th-anniversary party as just a bit of jokey fun. To celebrate their tin anniversary, Erin and Abe threw a big blowout at Manhattan's Hall des Lumières with Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and all of the Housewives present (save for Ubah Hassan, who had sadly come down with COVID). 

"We never did vows. We were so young," Abe explained as the reason for the big ballroom celebration. (He also wowed his bride with a massive sparkler earlier in the episode: "It was pricey but she's worth it.") "Maybe we weren't ready. We only knew each other for a year and a half."

The duo decide to recite their vows onstage during the party, but not before Brynn got a little too cozy with Erin's husband for fans' liking. After flirting with several male members of Erin's family ("Wait, I have to meet your dad," Brynn told Erin, to which the latter warned: "Don't hit on my dad tonight!"), Brynn set her sights on Abe. 

"Now, once you're ready to get a divorce, I'm single," Brynn joked with him. "We're gonna do a swap, right?"

"Wife-swapping happens I think happens after the 20-year anniversary," he quipped back. Brynn's saucy reply? "I'm patient, Abe, I'm patient"

Upon hearing that Abe and Erin actually didn't trade vows during their wedding ceremony a decade ago, Brynn said: "So, wait, if you didn't say vows, then technically you're not married?" "No, there's a whole contract. I made a whole list of obligations," Erin's attorney hubby responded, to which Brynn teased:  "If someone knows how to get out of contracts, Abe...."

Whitfield was clearly joking (she followed up the conversation by telling Abe, "It's not you I'm interested in, it's actually Erin's dad so that I can become Erin's step-mom!"), but it's clear that Brynn knew she was close to crossing a line. 

"I'm ripping on her party and hitting on her husband, I'm never gonna be invited to her parties again!" Brynn joked to Jessel.

Was Brynn 'shady' for flirting with Erin Lichy's husband?

Was it innocent flirting or did Brynn's conversation with Abe verge on the inappropriate? Here's what RHONY fans had to say on social media: 

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York season 14 air Sundays on Bravo, then are available to stream next day on Peacock.

