The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Saba Yussouf, Sara Al Medani, Taleen Marie in The Real Housewives of Dubai

There might be a lot of Real Housewives in the Bravo universe, but there's only one group of women living in the City of Gold, which has us excited to see what happens in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2.

Summer is a busy time for Bravo, with several shows ending and many more about to start. You can currently check out a variety of shows airing at the moment including The Valley, The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14, Vanderpump Rules season 11 and Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premieres Sunday, June 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Beginning June 11, the series will move to its usual time on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT.

A traditional pay-TV service or live TV streaming service with access to Bravo — which includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV — gives you the ability to watch each episode live. Episodes will also be available the following day to all Peacock subscribers.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but we would imagine that it will be available to watch on Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premise

Here's the synopsis of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 from Bravo:

"The flashy, fun and fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai are back in the City of Gold for season two. This year the women must balance new dynamics in the group, their demanding family lives and their ever-growing successful businesses. When alliances shift, the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust."

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 cast

Image 1 of 7 Saba Yussouf in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Taleen Marie in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Caroline Stanbury in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Caroline Brooks in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Chanel Ayan in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Lesa Milan in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo) Sara Al Medani in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 (Image credit: Yasmin Hussain/Bravo)

Here's what we know about the women featured in The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 cast, with bios courtesy of Bravo:

Chanel Ayan: Chanel Ayan is a Kenyan-born, Somali and Ethiopian supermodel and businesswoman taking Dubai by storm. The glamorous socialite is well known for her elegance and style, along with her successful talent agency. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel is also developing a makeup and skincare line with celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt (Ayan by Toni Malt and Ayan Skin) to bring transformative looks and confidence to women around the world. In addition to being a business force, Chanel is also a loving wife to her husband of 22 years and a doting mother to her son.

Chanel Ayan is a Kenyan-born, Somali and Ethiopian supermodel and businesswoman taking Dubai by storm. The glamorous socialite is well known for her elegance and style, along with her successful talent agency. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel is also developing a makeup and skincare line with celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt (Ayan by Toni Malt and Ayan Skin) to bring transformative looks and confidence to women around the world. In addition to being a business force, Chanel is also a loving wife to her husband of 22 years and a doting mother to her son. Caroline Brooks: the daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, Caroline Brooks is a proud first-generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business. In 2010, Caroline and her now ex-husband relocated from Massachusetts to Dubai. While they were married, Caroline served as the marketing manager for his group of companies, giving her a taste of what it was like to run a major business in the Emirates. After they separated, the single mom was determined to find financial independence, becoming one of the first female real estate directors in the area. In recent years, Caroline has made a shift into the beauty sector with Glass House Salon and Spa, a luxury salon that caters to women of all colors, hair textures and skin types.

the daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, Caroline Brooks is a proud first-generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business. In 2010, Caroline and her now ex-husband relocated from Massachusetts to Dubai. While they were married, Caroline served as the marketing manager for his group of companies, giving her a taste of what it was like to run a major business in the Emirates. After they separated, the single mom was determined to find financial independence, becoming one of the first female real estate directors in the area. In recent years, Caroline has made a shift into the beauty sector with Glass House Salon and Spa, a luxury salon that caters to women of all colors, hair textures and skin types. Sara Al Madani: an Emirati local, Sara Al Madani is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur renowned in the UAE. She started her first business at the early age of 15 and has since become a prolific public speaker, delivering more than 200 keynote speeches at esteemed institutions in the UAE to inspire young women to be self-confident and pursue their career goals. In addition to her entrepreneurial work, Sara has formerly served as a board member at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the UAE SME Council in the Ministry of Economy.

an Emirati local, Sara Al Madani is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur renowned in the UAE. She started her first business at the early age of 15 and has since become a prolific public speaker, delivering more than 200 keynote speeches at esteemed institutions in the UAE to inspire young women to be self-confident and pursue their career goals. In addition to her entrepreneurial work, Sara has formerly served as a board member at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the UAE SME Council in the Ministry of Economy. Lesa Milan: originally from Jamaica, Lesa "Milan" Hall is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur living out her dreams in Dubai. The former Miss Jamaica winner is the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe, which has been worn and loved by celebrities. Lesa is also a devoted wife to her millionaire financier and real estate developer husband, Richard Hall, and the proud mother to their three children — Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian.

originally from Jamaica, Lesa "Milan" Hall is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur living out her dreams in Dubai. The former Miss Jamaica winner is the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe, which has been worn and loved by celebrities. Lesa is also a devoted wife to her millionaire financier and real estate developer husband, Richard Hall, and the proud mother to their three children — Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian. Caroline Stanbury: born and raised in London, Caroline Stanbury now resides in Dubai with her new husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo, and her three children. A stylist turned reality star on Bravo's former series Ladies of London, Caroline returns to the network with expanded horizons as a host of her popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead and as a luxury brand ambassador. She represents some of the world's most prestigious brands and last year launched her first shoe collection with Black Suede Studio. Additionally, Caroline is a passionate philanthropist and entrepreneur with various projects in fashion and home goods capsule collections in development.

born and raised in London, Caroline Stanbury now resides in Dubai with her new husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo, and her three children. A stylist turned reality star on Bravo's former series Ladies of London, Caroline returns to the network with expanded horizons as a host of her popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead and as a luxury brand ambassador. She represents some of the world's most prestigious brands and last year launched her first shoe collection with Black Suede Studio. Additionally, Caroline is a passionate philanthropist and entrepreneur with various projects in fashion and home goods capsule collections in development. Taleen Marie: new to the group, Taleen Marie is introduced to the ladies through her longtime friend, Caroline Brooks. When she develops a surprising friendship with Caroline Stanbury, her loyalty to Caroline Brooks is called into question.

new to the group, Taleen Marie is introduced to the ladies through her longtime friend, Caroline Brooks. When she develops a surprising friendship with Caroline Stanbury, her loyalty to Caroline Brooks is called into question. Saba Yussouf: Saba Yussouf is a friend of the cast

The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2: