Big Mood: cast, plot, first looks and everything you need to know about the comedy series

Big Mood on Channel 4 takes a wry look at a friendship that is threatened as one pal struggles with being bipolar. It stars Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan and Inside Man’s Lydia West as best freinds Maggie and Eddie. They’ve been pals for a decade, through thick and thin, but when Maggie’s bipolar disorder makes an unwelcome comeback, Eddie starts to question whether the relationship should come to an end. With their 20s behind them, is it time to move on, alone?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 4 series Big Mood…

Best friends Maggie and Eddie in Big Mood. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Big Mood is a six-part comedy series that will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 some time in 2024. As soon as a release date is confirmed, we’ll let you know. Fremantle will handle global distribution for the series so we'll also let you know which US channel Big Mood comes to plus its international air date.

Big Mood plot

Big Mood follows friends Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) who’ve lived in one another’s pockets for 10 years, through ‘multiple eyebrow trends’. But as the rest of their lives loom and their careers struggle, Maggie’s bipolar disorder returns with a vengeance. This brings them both to ponder life’s big questions, including whether sleeping with your former history teacher is a good idea, whether a rat hotel in the basement is a sound choice and whether their friendship can withstand mental illness.

Big Mood cast — Nicola Coughlan as Maggie

Nicola Coughlan plays Maggie, a woman battling mental health issues.

* Nicola Coughlan is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her roles as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Nicola has also starred in the Barbie Movie and Harlots. She will voice the role of the Playroom Fairy in the movie The Velveteen Rabbit.

Nicola Coughlan as troubled Maggie in Big Mood. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 2. (Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Lydia West as Eddie

Lydia West plays Maggie’s best friend, Eddie, who is close by as her pal struggles with mental illness.

* Lydia West stole our hearts playing Jill Baxter in the smash hit series It’s A Sin. She’s also had roles in Years and Years, Dracula, Suspicion, Gray, Inside Man and the movies Love Again, Coffee Wars and People You May Know.

Lydia West as Eddie (on left) giving frank advice to her friend Maggie. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Lydia West as Jill Baxter (on left) in It's A Sin. (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Who else is starring in Big Mood?

Big Mood also stars Sally Phillips as a medical professional, plus Joanna Page, Kate Fleetwood, Ukweli Roach, Robert Gilbert, Niamh Cusack and Eamon Farren.

Sally Phillips in Big Mood. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Behind the scenes and more on Big Mood

Big Mood is produced by Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions and written by Camilla Whitehill. It was directed by Rebecca Asher (Dead to Me, Brooklyn Nine Nine), executive produced by Lotte Beasley Mestriner (The Young Offenders) and produced by Georgie Fallon (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies). Laurence Bowen (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Responder) and Chris Carey (Crossfire, Wedding Season) executive produce for Dancing Ledge Productions. The casting director is Lauren Evans (Sex Education).

Fremantle will handle global distribution for the series. Big Mood was commissioned for Channel 4 by Commissioning Editor, Laura Riseam.

Is there a trailer for Big Mood?

Not yet, but when Channel 4 releases one, we’ll post it up on this page.