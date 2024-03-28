Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan are best friends grappling with life, friendship and mental illness in bold new sitcom Big Mood, which arrives on March 28.

This "vivacious and rebellious" comedy is sure to be unmissable, and you can watch for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Big Mood on Channel 4 from anywhere with a VPN.

Having already starred in two of Channel 4’s best dramedies – It's a Sin and Derry Girls – West and Coughlan are no stranger to a script that will have you roaring one minute and bawling the next.

Big Mood, from writer Camilla Whitehill, looks to be in a similar vein, following decade-long friends Maggie and Eddie as they find themselves on the wrong side of thirty and grappling with the impact Maggie’s bipolar disorder is having on their friendship.

The series boasts a bumper British comedy cast, with Sally Phillips, Joanna Page also on board alongside Eamon Farren, Luke Fetherston and Niamh Cusack. Channel 4 have already tackled mental illness in young male friendships with the excellent Big Boys and this new comedy takes on the complexities it can bring to female relationships.

Ready for your new comedy obsession? Read on for how to watch Big Mood online and from anywhere, we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch Big Mood in the UK for free

Big Mood airs in the UK in double bills on Thursdays at 10 pm UK, starting March 28, on Channel 4. The whole series will also be available on the same date on the channel's streaming service.

It's a FREE service, but you can upgrade to the premium tier for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Big Mood in the US for free

In the US, Big Mood will be available to stream on the FREE ad-supported streaming service Tubi. No exact date has been announced yet, but we do know it'll land in April 2024, so not too far behind its UK debut.

US citizens travelling in the UK trying to watch Big Mood on Tubi may need a VPN to access the streaming service. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Big Mood in Australia

Big Mood will be available to stream on Stan in Australia at the same time it lands in the UK, so that'll be Friday, March 29 Down Under.

Stan prices range from AUD$12 to AUD$21 per month, but before that new subscribers can get a whopping 30-day FREE trial.

Aussies abroad trying to access Stan may need a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that here.

How to watch Big Mood from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Big Mood on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

What is the Big Mood release date? Big Mood will air in double bills every Thursday for three weeks (full episode guide below) at 10 pm UK / 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 9 am AEDT (Fri) on Channel 4 in the UK and land in full on its free streaming service, starting March 28. It'll arrive at the same time on Stan in Australia and is set for an April release on Tubi in the US.

Big Mood episode guide

Episode 1 – Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Episode 2 – Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Episode 3 – Thursday, April 4

Thursday, April 4 Episode 4 – Thursday, April 4

Thursday, April 4 Episode 5 – Thursday, April 11

Thursday, April 11 Episode 6 – Thursday, April 11

Big Mood trailer

Who is in the cast of Big Mood? Nicola Coughlan as Maggie

Lydia West as Eddie

Joanna Page as herself

Niamh Cusack

Eamon Farren as Klent

Luke Fetherston as Ryan

Kate Fleetwood

Rob Gilbert

Rebecca Lowman

Sally Phillips

Ukweli Roach

Amalia Vitale

Olu Adaeze

Max Bennett

Skylar Betteridge

David Bedella

Tim Downie

Ron Donachie

Sarah Durham

Lara Grace Ilori

Neil Edmond

Amy Gledhill

Maddie Grace Jepson

Tom Rhys Harries

What can we expect from Big Mood? The official Channel 4 synopsis reads: "Best friends Maggie and Eddie played by Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) and Lydia West (It’s A Sin, Inside Man) have lived in each other’s pockets for ten years, through thick, thin, and multiple challenging eyebrow trends. But with the rest of their lives looming, careers hanging in the balance, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return to form, Eddie begins to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests. It’s a pivotal point in both their lives, bringing to the surface those all-important questions – could sleeping with your former History teacher be the key to happiness? Is a basement Rat Hotel a functional alternative to pest control? With their twenties behind them, Maggie and Eddie’s relationship faces the future – can it survive?" Lotte Beasley Mestriner (Executive Producer): "Big Mood is the story of two best friends who’ve reached that point in life where you turn thirty and your life goes into crisis; one of the friends goes into crisis because she is being forced to give up the bar, she has run for years which she inherited from her father, the other because she has bipolar and has decided to come off lithium. The story asks – can their friendship survive them both being in crisis at the same time. It’s a fun and wild ride!" Camilla Whitehill (Writer): "I wish I was less shallow than this but honestly, I just want people to think it's funny and I want them to like the characters. Beyond that I have less of like a tie to what they take away from it because I think that’s the fun of any art - that people can take from it what they will."

Who is Maggie from Big Mood? Nicola Coughlan (Maggie): "Maggie is just about to turn 30 and she lives in East London. Her best friend is Eddie and they've been best friends for about 10 years. They obviously truly love each other but I think you see from quite early on the relationship is very co-dependent. I think when you meet Maggie at first you think she's just this really fun-loving kooky girl and there’s little hints throughout the first episode that something's not quite right, but I think the first episode really wrong-foots the audience in a clever way because you think oh she’s so fun and then you start to think – oh hang on, somethings not quite right here. So, the first episode you see her, she's full of beans and has this insane mission to go off to her old school, she's decided she's going to do a talk there about being a playwright and then you quickly realise she's got an ulterior motive and it's completely messy. Maggie’s quite chaotic and Eddie's very grounded and they sort of balance each other out. But I think you start to question almost immediately, who's benefiting from this? And you really see that dynamic sort of start to fracture as the show goes on."