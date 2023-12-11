Big Boys season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Big Boys season 2 sees the pitch-perfect coming-of-age comedy-drama return to Channel 4.

In a press release, C4 has proclaimed "Big Boys returns to Channel 4 and it's bigger and better than ever".

Here's everything we know so far about the second outing of this endearing series...

Big Boys season 2 is due to air on Channel 4 in January 2024. Once an exact date has been confirmed, we will update asap.

Big Boys season 2 cast

Dylan Llewellyn ( Derry Girls ) is back as sensitive and sweet journalism student Jack, who continues his voyage of sexual discovery. When we last saw Jack he was celebrating the 60th birthday of his deceased father, Laurie, with family and friends, having recently come out to his mum, Peggy.

Jon Pointing (Pls Like, Plebs ) returns as his best friend and fellow journo student, Danny. He had a lot to contend with during his first year of university and, at the end of series one, went to live with Jack and Peggy for the summer break.

Friends reunited. Something tells us that's not a uni assignment on that laptop! (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Camille Coduri (King Gary, Doctor Who) is back as big-hearted mum-to-many, Peggy. This time round she’s waving two boys off to their second year at Brent Uni.

Izuka Hoyle ( Boiling Point , Clique) is also returning as Jack and Danny’s uni buddy Corrine — a refreshing force-of-nature, a true friend to both, and Danny’s love-interest.

Peggy and Shannon are both back for series 2 of Big Boys. (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Olisa Odele (Chewing Gum, Am I Being Unreasonable ?) is back as Yemi, the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ society president at Brent University and close friend of Jack, Danny and Corrine.

Katy Wix ( Ted Lasso , Ghosts) also returns as the exuberant head of the SU, who was once a student herself over a decade ago and has just never, ever, left!

Jules rulez the uni social scene. (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Harriet Webb ( I May Destroy You , Sandylands) is also back as Jack’s loveable, boundary-less cousin Shannon.

C4 have also revealed that Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, EastEnders ) is returning as Jack’s Nanny Bingo, but it has yet to be confirmed whether Sheila Reid ( The Power of Parker , Benidorm) is reprising her role as Danny’s gran Iris.

Plot

C4 says: “Series two takes the whole gang straight into the second year of Brent University 2014, where alongside dealing with virginity hang-ups, drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise) and Jack’s obsession with Alison Hammond, this time round their degrees actually count!

“Meanwhile Jack’s family continue to navigate their lives after his Dad’s passing, beginning just as much of a new chapter as the gang at university.

“And Danny gets to revisit his past as he learns how to better deal with his mental health issues.”

Yemi keeping everyone in line [dancing]. (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Big Boys season 2 — new arrivals

With a new term, comes a whole host of fresh-faced freshers!



We will update the guest cast here once more information is released.

Will Jack meet his perfect match in series 2? (Image credit: Channel 4/Olly Courtney)

Is there a trailer for Big Boys series 2?

A trailer for Big Boys series 2 has yet to be released, but we will update here once it becomes available.

Creator and narrator Jack Rooke on series two of Big Boys

Speaking about Big Boys series two, Jack Rooke says: “The response to Big Boys series 1 has been so phenomenally kind, heartwarming and beyond anything any of us could have hoped for, the fact we got onto Gogglebox is probably the proudest moment of mine and my mum's lives (she got over 100 likes on Facebook for it!)

“And so, after a huge spit roast at Harvester, I decided I probably do have some more embarrassing stories about me and my mates to mine for comic material so get ready for an even more cringe second year at Brent University.”

“We are finally returning to take you all back to the pre-Brexit era of 2014/2015, where David Cameron wasn’t our foreign secretary and everyone was happily doing the ice bucket challenge. Second year at Brent Uni is bigger and better than before, delving into even more of our uni gangs’ japes, scrapes and collective love of her royal highness, Alison Hammond.”

Jack Rooke and the Big Boys stars received numerous BAFTA nominations for series one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Big Boys series 1 — everything you need to know (without spoilers!)

Big Boys season 1 was a runaway success when it aired on Channel 4 in May 2022, telling the story of the unlikely friendship between shy Jack (Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn) and laddish Danny (Pls Like star Jon Pointing).

The duo became best mates after meeting at Brent University In 2013 when they were paired up as housemates in "the blue shed" after a shortage of uni accommodation.

Jack, 19, is a lovely yet sheltered, closeted boy from Watford, trying to overcome grief after his dad’s death. Meanwhile, Margate born-and-bred, Danny, 25, seems an outgoing, flirty and confident lad. And, while he is all those things, he’s also a kind and sensitive young man, suffering mental health issues and responsibilities beyond his years.

Narrated by comedian, writer and creator Jack Rooke and based on his award-winning live Edinburgh Fringe shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters, Big Boys series one introduced a host of lovable characters as they navigated their way through a time of great personal change.

The entire first series is currently available to watch on All4.com.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for Big Boys series 1 below.

Additional information

Big Boys is created and written by Jack Rooke, directed by Jim Archer, produced by Bertie Peek, executive produced by Ash Atalla and Alex Smith for Roughcut TV and commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy and Joe Hullait, Commissioning Executive for Comedy.