Van Der Valk season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

Van Der Valk season 3 will see the enigmatic Dutch detective, who rarely cracks a smile, back for fresh cases.

Actor Marc Warren (Beecham House, The Good Wife) is returning to his role as detective, Commissaris Piet Van der Valk along with Maimie McCoy (All Creatures Great and Small, Grantchester), who is reprising her role as Piet's crime-solving partner, Inspector Lucienne Hassell.

There will be three feature-length episodes in the new series airing later this month in June 2023 on ITV1. We will update here when the exact date is available.

In the meantime if you want to catch up on the first two series of Van Der Valk they are available to watch on ITV Hub.

It will be shown on PBS Masterpiece in the US.

Maimie McCoy is back as Inspector Lucienne Hassell in season three. (Image credit: ITV )

Van Der Valk Season 2 cast members

Marc Warren and Maimie McCoy will be joined by regular cast members, Emma Fielding who returns as Van Der Valk's boss, Chief Commissaris Julia Dahlman.

Darrell D'Silva will also be reprising his role as hard-drinking and charismatic pathologist, Hendrik Davie.

Dutch actress, Loes Haverkort will be back as Lena who Piet began a relationship with in season two, although it didn't end well when Lena announced she was getting married!

Meanwhile, some of Piet's team won't be returning. Characters, Job Cloovers (played by Elliot Barnes-Worrell) and Sergeant Brad de Vries (Luke Allen-Gale) won't be back this series.

Instead, two new recruits have been announced.

Van Der Valk had a complicated relationship with Lena who is back in season three. (Image credit: ITV )

Who are the new recruits joining Piet and his team?

There will be two new faces joining the squad. Actors Django Chan-Reeves (Industry and End Of The F***ing World) and Azan Ahmed (Mood and Hope Street) are going to be starring as series regulars playing keen new sergeants, Citra Li and Eddie Suleman.

Van Der Valk Season 3 plot

There will be three intriguing new murder cases to solve when the team returns. The first case sees the dramatic killing of a champion freerunner with links to the murky world of drug smuggling.

The second episode takes the team back to a cold case dating back 20 years in Rotterdam. While the third case has links to the occult.

Pathologist Hendrik (left) will be back in season three but Brad (right) won't be. (Image credit: ITV )

Where can I watch Van Der Valk Season 1 and 2 ?

All three episodes of the first series are available on the ITV Hub for viewers watching in the UK. US viewers can watch the first series via Prime Video.

Van Der Valk will air later this month on ITV1.