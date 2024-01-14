EXCLUSIVE: Jon Pointing: ‘Marc Warren is an amazing bit of casting in Big Boys series two’

Jon Pointing — Big Boys season 2 exclusive

There’s the family you’re born into and then there’s the family you choose and when Big Boys season 2 returns to Channel 4 with two new episodes on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 10pm (See our TV Guide for listings) journalism student Danny is very much focused on the latter… until this absent father comes knocking!

Jon Pointing shares Big Boys S2 secrets — spoilers beyond this point

The new six-parter picks up with best friends Danny (Pls Like’s Jon Pointing) and Jack (Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn) planning to rent a house with buddies Corinne (Boiling Points’ Izuka Hoyle) and Yemi (Chewing Gum’s Olisa Odele) for their second year at Brent University. On the agenda are good times and making the second year count!

For loveable lad Danny it's a dream come true having been raised in a fractious home before going to live with his gran, Iris (Benidorm’s Sheila Reid), who’s now in a care home. After becoming overwhelmed last year, he’s doing much better thanks to a summer with Jack and his mum Peggy (King Gary’s Camille Coduri) and is wildly excited to live with a supportive group of friends…

“Danny’s convinced this will be the best year of his life and everything is going to be brilliant… What could possibly go wrong?” laughs Jon when he joins WTW by video to chat about this season’s developments. “There are lots more antics and a slight domestic element that’s really funny. I have to admit when I get the scripts I’m like, ‘when’s my arse coming out and what have I got to do?!’”

Big Boys Season 2 sees Jack, Danny, Corinne and Yemi sharing digs. (Image credit: Channel 4.)

Last time there were drug binges, sexual encounters, and a Viking funeral for a goldfish. Highlights this year include Jack stalking a lecturer, the exposure of Yemi’s side hustle, the introduction of Corinne’s new boyfriend Spencer (The Buccaneers’ Barney Fishwick), some eventful work placements, and the unexpected appearance of Danny’s dad, Dennis (Hustle’s Marc Warren).

Kicking off with a double bill, Danny’s wildly picky house-hunting requirements see everyone return to the on-campus accommodation known as ‘The Blue Shed’ AKA a former classroom with some beds in it. Jack is more determined than ever to lose his virginity and Danny is ready to pick up where he left off with Corinne, while keeping secret the fact his Dad has asked to meet up.

“Each episode in this series starts with a Danny flashback and gives a lot of context to why he is where he is now. In the first one you see his parents rowing and tearing chunks out of each other. My sister Clare [Pointing] plays his mum and Marc Warren plays his dad” reveals Jon. “Marc Warren is an amazing bit of casting. I was nervous because he’s a proper actor, but he’s so sweet. We have some quite weighty scenes and he was really complimentary, which was a bit of a moment for me.”

Danny's dad, Dennis, makes a dramatic re-entrance into his son's life. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Both hilarious and heartfelt, series one of this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age comedy about grief and friendship was nominated for six BAFTAs, including ‘Writer, Comedy’ for creator Jack Rooke and ‘Male Performance in a Comedy’ for Jon. It also stars Katy Wix (Ghosts) as the excitable head of the Students Union, Jules, Harriet Webb (Sandylands) as cousin Shannon and Annette Badland (Ted Lasso) as Jack’s forthright Nanny Bingo.

“Jack articulates difficult things and turns them into the most ridiculous, funny stories. It feels very special to be a part of. I knew Jack before [making this show] and I’ve been in lots of late-night pubs where another actor or writer has said: ‘I’m going to write this series and you’re going to be in it,’ so for it to have actually happened… I feel proud and honoured to be a part of that for Jack.”

Dylan, Jack and Jon at the read through for series 2 of Big Boys. (Image credit: Channel 4/Rob Parfitt)