Here's where you need to go to watch the final season of Derry Girls.

Want to watch Derry Girls season 3 online? Here's how.

Creator and writer Lisa McGee has confirmed that Derry Girls season 3 will be the final outing for Erin, Clare, and the gang from Derry.

We expect to see plenty more madness as well as plenty more hilarious and heartfelt moments from the much-loved Irish comedy. Bridgerton season 2 star Nicola Coughlan (who plays Clare Devlin in the show) said she "cried and cried and cried" when she read the ending!

Here's how to watch Derry Girls season 3 online from anywhere in the world so you don't miss any of the hijinks from the final episodes of one of the best Channel 4 comedies around.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the UK

Derry Girls season 3 premieres in the UK on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15 pm.

Like the previous two seasons, there are six episodes on the way, and a new episode will air at the same time each week. This means the final episode is due to air on May 17.

You'll also be able to watch the show on All4, Channel 4's totally free streaming service; you'll just need to register for an account.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Derry Girls season 3 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Derry Girls season 3 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Derry Girls season 3 in the US

Derry Girls has been exclusive to Netflix in the US, so we expect that's where the final series will air when it arrives in the States.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't yet revealed when they expect the series to debut on their platform, but we'll be sure to update this guide with more info when we get it.