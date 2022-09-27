How to watch Inside Man online from anywhere

Want to watch Inside Man online? Here's where you need to go to stream the new drama miniseries.

Inside Man is a thrilling drama featuring the talent of David Tennant (Doctor Who), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), Lydia West (It's A Sin), and Dolly Wells (Dracula, The Outlaws). Tucci stars as "death row detective" Jefferson Grieff, West plays investigative journalist Beth Davenport, Wells plays maths tutor Janice Fife and Tennant is on hand as English vicar, Harry Watling.

Inside Man sees these four characters' lives crossing paths in a truly unimaginable way in this devilish drama from BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning writer, Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who).

How to watch Inside Man online in the UK

Inside Man premiered on BBC One on Monday, September 26 at 9 pm. The second episode airs on Tuesday, September 27, with the final two parts airing one week later on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4.

The series will also be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Inside Man in the US

Inside Man is being released outside of the UK on Netflix, though at the time of writing we don't quite know when it will land on the streaming service. As soon as we hear more, we'll update this section of our guide!