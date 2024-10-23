Say Nothing: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the period drama

Is Say Nothing going to be the next must-watch TV mini-series? I’m definitely intrigued by the series that is adapted from the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Patrick Radden Keefe, itself based on real-life stories of members of the Irish Republican Army during The Troubles of the 1970s in Northern Ireland.

Though it is going to be a streaming exclusive, the show comes from FX, the network that has been behind some of the best TV shows of recent years, including The Bear, The Old Man, Feud: Capote vs the Swans, What We Do in the Shadows (season 6 now airing) and more.

Find out everything you need to know about Say Nothing right here.

Say Nothing is going to premiere on Thursday, November 14, with all nine episodes being available to stream immediately. In the US, the show will stream on Hulu, while in the UK it’ll be available on Disney Plus.

You must be a subscriber to the appropriate streaming service in order to watch Say Nothing when it premieres.



Say Nothing cast

While telling the story of multiple members of the IRA, front and center for Say Nothing are Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe, who play Dolours Price and Marian Price, who become symbols of the radical politics of the time. Petticrew’s most notable credits prior to Say Nothing include the TV mini-series Anne Boleyn, the TV series Bloodlands and movies She Said and Tuesday. Viewers may recognize Doupe from Smother, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale and Kathleen Is Here.

Also in the Say Nothing cast are Anthony Boyle (Manhunt) as Brendan Hughes, a charismatic but conflicted military strategist, and Josh Finan (The Gentlemen) as Gerry Adams, a leading political operator. Maxine Peake (Rules of the Game) is also a member of the cast as an older Dolours Price.

Say Nothing plot

Here is the official synopsis for Say Nothing:

“Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

“Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence.”

Say Nothing trailer

Enjoy the Say Nothing trailer right here:

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Say Nothing behind the scenes

Say Nothing was created by Joshua Zetumer, who has experience bringing historical dramas to life, as he previously wrote the screenplay for the movie Patriot Day about the Boston Marathon bombing. This is the first TV series that Zetumer has written.

Four directors were used for all nine episodes of the limited series. Michael Lennox (Derry Girls) directed four of them, the first two and last two episodes; the other directors are Mary Nighy (Alice, Darling), who directed episodes 3 and 4, Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders), who directed episodes 5 and 7, and Alice Seabright (Sex Education), who directed episode 6.