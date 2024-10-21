What We Do in the Shadows season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything know about the comedy

Kayvan Novak and Harvey Guillén in What We Do in the Shadows season 6

The witty vampires are back for What We Do in the Shadows season 6. The comedy series that follows the adventures of vampire roommates navigating a modern-day New York City neighborhood is in its final run. So what can show fans look forward to?

Here’s everything we know about What We Do in the Shadows season 6.

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premieres on Monday, October 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes debut on the following Mondays.

What We Do in the Shadows is is an FX original series, and as such, it airs directly on FX. The channel is available through most cable TV subscriptions, but if you've cut the cord you can watch FX on live-TV streaming platforms like Sling TV , Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 cast

Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry and Kayvan Novak in What We Do in the Shadows (Image credit: Russ Martin/FX)

Helping to fill out season 6 are Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Matt Berry as Laszlo. Novak was previously seen in things like Cruela and Toast of Tinselown, while Berry has appeared in Toast of London and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Joining Novak and Berry are Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Nadja, Mark Proksch (Dream Corp LLC) as Colin, Harvey Guillén (The Life of Chuck) as Guillermo and Kristen Schaal (Our Flag Means Death) as The Guide.

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 plot

Here is an official synopsis for the season:

"Bat at it again. FX’s What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their former familiar and current human friend, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as well as their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

"After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are re-evaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

"In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world."

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 trailer

Check out the trailer for the new season below.