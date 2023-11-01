Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale — release date, cast, first-look images and everything we know
Imagine a contemporary world where witchcraft is real.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale is a new series coming to Sundance Now and AMC Plus in 2024, joining an exciting lineup of shows at AMC Networks that include Interview with the Vampire season 2, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and Nautilus.
The series was adapted from the novel by V.V. James and written and created by Debbie Horsfield.
Here's everything we know about Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale release date
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale premieres Thursday, January 4, exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC Plus. The first two episodes of the seven-episode season will be available on January 4, with new episodes available weekly after that.
As of this writing, the series will be available in US and Canada. As soon as we learn more about the show's availability in the UK we will let you know.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale plot
Here's the official synopsis of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale from Sundance Now:
"Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is set in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real. It takes place in the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully, as valued members of society. Until now…
"At the heart of the story is Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy), Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe). Mother of the dead boy, Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and to avenge her son’s death, launches a modern-day witch-hunt to get 'justice,' no matter what the cost."
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale cast
Below you'll find the cast of Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale. We'll continue to add more information about the cast once it's available.
- Elaine Cassidy (The Paradise) as Sarah Fenn
- Hazel Doupe (Smother) as Harper
- Amy de Bhrun (Jason Bourne) as Abigail
- Stephanie Levi-John (R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned)
- Valerie O'Connor (City of Ember)
- Kelly Campbell (The Other Lamb)
- Stephen Lord (Penny Dreadful)
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale trailer
There's no trailer for Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale just yet, but there are a few first-look photos available. Take a look below:
How to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale is will air exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC Plus. Sundance Now is often available through a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch it through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.
You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.
