Trespasses: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Trespasses is a Channel 4 drama series that follows a dangerous love affair against a backdrop of sectarian violence in 1970s Northern Ireland.

Set near Belfast in 1975, the four-parter is based on the acclaimed debut novel Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, and stars Say Nothing’s Lola Petticrew as Catholic teacher Cushla who falls for older, married, Protestant barrister Michael (The Gold’s Tom Cullen). But their love can never be straightforward at a time of fear, paranoia and unparalleled danger.

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson also stars as Cushla’s mother, Gina, who’s described as a ‘glorious wreck’.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 4 series Trespasses…

Trespasses is a four-part series that starts on Channel 4 later in 2025.

We’ll update this page as soon as an air date is announced, as well as any information on a US air date and channel.

Trespasses plot

Trespasses is set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles — the period of sectarian conflict between nationalist Catholics and loyalist Protestants, from the late 1960s through to the late 1990s in which terrorists of the IRA and UDA often caused mayhem and murder.

The story follows Cushla, a young Catholic teacher who feels frustrated by her life. One night in 1975, she’s working in her family pub just outside Belfast when she meets Michael, an older, married Protestant barrister who often defends IRA suspects. He’s also friends with a group of cultured Bohemians who she finds both enraging and intriguing.

Cushla is drawn to Michael but knows a relationship with him would mean trouble. But in a place where loose lips cost lives, the pair fall into a passionate but forbidden affair.

Cushla falls for Michael in Trespasses. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Trespasses cast — Lola Pettigrew as Cushla

Lola Pettigrew plays Catholic schoolteacher Cushla. She starred in last year’s series Say Nothing, which was also set during The Troubles, playing IRA member Dolours Price. Lola has also starred in Tuesday, Bloodlands, Anne Boleyn, She Said, Three Families, Wolf, My Left Nut and Dating Amber.

Tom Cullen as Michael

Tom Cullen plays barrister Michael. He was John Palmer in BBC1 series The Gold and has also had roles in Downton Abbey, Ar y Ffin, Insomnia, The Way, Becoming Elizabeth, Knightfall and The Five. Tom will play Ser Luthor Largent in the upcoming series of House of the Dragon.

Gillian Anderson as Gina

Gillian Anderson is playing Cushla’s mother Gina, with whom she often clashes. She’s best known for playing Dana Scully in The X Files and Jean Milburn in Sex Education. Gillian starred as presenter Emily Maitlis in last year’s Netflix film Scoop as well as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix series The Crown. She has also been in The Fall, The First Lady, The Salt Path, Hannibal, The Great and The Pale Blue Eye.

Who else is starring?

Other stars of Trespasses are Martin McCann (Blue Lights), Oisín Thompson (My Left Nut), Emily Taaffe (Little Disasters,The Rising), Barry Ward (Bad Sisters), Lisa Dwyer Hogg (The Fall), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Frank Blake (Normal People), Gary Lydon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Lalor Roddy (Bodkin).

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. But if one is released, we’ll add it here for you to watch.

Behind the scenes and more on Trespasses

Trespasses is a four-part series adapted for the screen by Ailbhe Keogan (Bad Sisters).

Rebecca Holdsworth and Gwawr Lloyd are the Drama Commissioning Editors for Channel 4. Amanda Posey (Brooklyn, An Education) executive produces for Wildgaze Films.

Gillian Anderson, Dawn Shadforth, Louise Kennedy and Finola Dwyer also executive produce. The producer is Maria Mulhall (The Night Caller, The Dry).

All3Media International are the global partner with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.