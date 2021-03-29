'Smother' starring Dervla Kirwan — release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
By Lucy Buglass
Smother is a big new Irish thriller.
Smother is a new six-part drama coming to Alibi, after the network acquired the series from Irish network RTE. The series is set and filmed on the beautiful west coast of Ireland, and follows devoted matriarch Val Ahern (Dervla Kirwan) whose husband Denis is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home.
Emma Ayech, Alibi channel director added, “This has everything that Alibi viewers love — intrigue, danger, family drama, and some incredible talent involved on both sides of the camera. We can’t wait to try and uncover the mysteries of Smother every week.”
Here's what we know so far...
Smother release date
Smother does not have a confirmed release date yet on Alibi, but the broadcaster has suggested it will air later this year. We'll be sure to keep you updated. There's also currently no US release date.
What is Smother about?
Following the tragic death of her husband Denis, Val Ahern (Dervla Kirwan) explores who might have been responsible and examines her husband’s relationships with their children, stepchildren and extended family. But as she delves deeper into family research, she discovers the full nature of his controlling personality and uncovers some dark truths that threaten to rip the family apart.
Robert Walpole, producer for Treasure Entertainment, said, "Smother is a complex and gripping family drama which presents a truly modern vision of rural Ireland and showcases an ensemble of really great new and established on screen talent. Alibi is a really great fit for the show and we are thrilled that they are bringing it to UK audiences".
Who stars in Smother?
- Dervla Kirwan as Val Ahern
- Seána Kerslake as Grace Ahern
- Niamh Walsh as Jenny Ahern
- Gemma-Leah Devereux as Anna Ahern
- Stuart Graham as Denis Ahern
- Thomas Levin as Carl Jensen
- James O'Donoghue as Calum Dwyer
Is there a trailer?
Yes, you can watch the trailer for Smother below.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.