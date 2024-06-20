How to watch Walking with Dinosaurs and its spin-offs online for free

With the announcement of Walking with Dinosaurs 2 on its way, fans of the classic dinosaur docuseries probably have an urge to re-watch the show and check out any of its follow-ups that you didn't see when they aired.

If you live in the UK, you can watch Walking with Dinosaurs and one of its spin-offs for free on BBC iPlayer. Don't worry if you're abroad and want to catch them right away though, because you can watch Walking with... from around the world by using a VPN.

The original 1999 Walking with Dinosaurs was a breakthrough dino-mentary, with episodes taking us to different eras of pre-history to teach us — and more importantly show us — what life was like back then. Kenneth Branagh narrated and the show won lots of awards.

While Walking with Dinosaurs was only six episodes long, three specials were created as well a whole host of spin-offs taking us to different periods of time.

They're fascinating shows and even writing this makes me want to re-watch them! So here's how to watch Walking with Dinosaurs and its spin-offs online; I'll take you through each so you can watch them in order if you like.

How to watch Walking with... in the US

If you live in the US, there's no streaming service that offers any episodes of Walking with Dinosaurs for subscribers.

However both Walking with Dinosaurs and Walking with Beasts are available to be bought digitally via several storefronts, and you can Amazon Video's here.

Since it costs $1.99 per episode or $10.79 for the six-episode season, it's actually cheaper to buy the episodes individually.

What about the other series? Well you might have to see if you can find them on VCR or DVD, and sometimes there are box sets with all of them available. Amazon has 'The Complete Walking With... Collection' here for example, though it doesn't actually say which shows are included!

How to watch Walking with... in the UK

You have two plays to turn for Walking with Dinosaurs and Walking with Beasts in the UK. One is Sky TV, which has both series, and the other is BBC iPlayer, which we'd recommend since it's free.

So what about Walking with Cavemen, Sea Monsters and Walking with Monsters? Well that's a bit more tricky.

The only way to watch walking with Cavemen online is by buying a digital version from a storefront like Amazon Video where it costs £1.89 per episode or £4.99 for the four-episode season.

However Sea Monsters and Walking with Monsters aren't available online at all. Sorry! You can find the latter available via DVD on Amazon (like here) and the Walking with Dinosaurs specials are also there, albeit for a marked-up price. However I can't find Sea Monsters anywhere. Perhaps keep an eye out in charity shops or see if you know anyone with it.

How to watch Walking with... everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to catch up on all the dino action, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!