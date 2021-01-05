How to watch Discovery Plus on Apple TV

Is Discovery+ available on Apple TV? Now that the streaming service is available in the United States, there’s a good chance you and thousands of others are currently asking that question.

The short answer? Yes, Discovery+ is available on Apple TV.

Discovery+ is currently available on Apple TV models running tvOS 11.0 or later, and do note that you’ll need to be using an Apple TV 4 or later to download and use the app. Discovery+ doesn’t support any older models. (We highly recommend the Apple TV 4K as the best streaming device you can buy.)

If you don't already know, Discovery+ is a brand-new over-the-top streaming service that encompasses a huge range of brands from the Discovery network. It includes the Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Travel Channel, HGTV, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and upcoming Magnolia Network.

There’s loads of exclusive programming slated for Discovery+ , and there’s even a selection of Ultra HD shows and specials if you have access to a 4K-enabled Apple TV device, too.

Discovery+ costs just $4.99 a month , or $6.99 a month if you’d prefer to watch without any ad breaks. Whichever plan you opt for, you can try Discovery+ with a seven-day free trial.

So, how do you watch Discovery+ on Apple TV? It’s pretty easy:

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Either search for ‘Discovery+’ in the top menu bar or scroll through the ‘now streaming’ section near the top of the Apple TV app store to locate Discovery+. You can also click here to go directly to the Apple TV store page. Once you’ve found it, click on the Discovery+ app to go to its info page. Download the Discovery+ app. Once it’s finished downloading, open the app. The first time you launch Discovery+, you’ll need to create an account with your email address and a password. Enter your billing info and choose a plan. Start watching Discovery+. Easy.

Once you’ve logged in, you’ve now got access to everything Discovery+ has to offer. Currently, that’s more than 55,000 episodes of on-demand content, and there are more than 1,000 hours of original content coming in 2021 alone.

Discovery+ is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android, Xbox, and web browsers.