All I Need for Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman looking for inspiration for her next big song discovers the inspiration she needs when she travels back home in All I Need for Christmas, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie coming to Hallmark Mystery.

All I Need for Christmas premieres during the weekend of November 12-15, along with several other Hallmark Christmas movies including Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Hanukkah on the Rocks, The Santa Class and Following Yonder Star on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about All I Need for Christmas.

All I Need for Christmas premieres Thursday, December 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans as of this writing, but as soon as we learn more, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

All I Need for Christmas premise

Here's the official premise of All I Need for Christmas from Hallmark Mystery:

"Maggie has been trying for years to break in as a singer/songwriter. Now faced with challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she’s outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer, an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true."

All I Need for Christmas cast

All I Need for Christmas features Mallory Jansen (Paging Mr. Darcy) as Maggie and Dan Jeannotte (Sense & Sensibility) as Archer.

All I Need for Christmas trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of All I Need for Christmas.

Sneak Peek - All I Need for Christmas - Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte - YouTube Watch On