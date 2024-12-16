Trading Up Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A woman comes up with a creative idea to help her sister find a new home and a local reporter takes notice in Trading Up Christmas, part of the Miracles of Christmas celebration on Hallmark Mystery.

Trading Up Christmas premieres during the final weekend of the Hallmark Christmas movie season. The weekend of Dec. 19-22 also features the premiere of Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Happy Howlidays on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about Trading Up Christmas.

Trading Up Christmas premieres Thursday, December 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Trading Up Christmas premise

Here's the official synopsis of Trading Up Christmas from Hallmark Mystery:

"Michelle is the dreamer of her family, always brimming with imaginative ideas to make the world a better place. This Christmas, her sister Keri desperately needs a new home, and Michelle hatches a creative plan to help. Starting with just a Christmas stocking, she sets out to trade her way up to something far greater — a house for Keri. While Keri dismisses it as a far-fetched idea, local reporter Dan is intrigued. Assigned to cover Michelle's story, Dan follows her closely, and as her plan gains attention, he starts to see the world through her hopeful eyes. As Michelle and Dan grow closer, so do their feelings for each other. But when it seems her plan has failed and she fears ruined her relationship with Keri, Michelle is ready to give up. It's Dan’s love and belief in her that reignites hope just when she needs it most."

Trading Up Christmas cast

Trading Up Christmas features Italia Ricci (Chasing Life) as Michelle and Michael Xavier (Wild Cards) as Dan.

Trading Up Christmas trailer

Take a look at the sneak peek and preview of Trading Up Christmas below.

