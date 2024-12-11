Hanukkah on the Rocks: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

A woman's quest to find the last box of Hanukkah candles leads to a very unexpected discovery in Hanukkah on the Rocks on Hallmark Channel.

Hanukkah on the Rocks premieres the with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the weekend of December 13-15, including All I Need for Christmas on Hallmark Mystery, Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and The Santa Class and Following Yonder Star on Hallmark Channel.

Hanukkah on the Rocks premieres Friday, December 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK fans as of this writing, but as soon as we learn more, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hanukkah on the Rocks premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hanukkah on the Rocks from Hallmark Channel:

"One week before Hanukkah, corporate lawyer Tory finds herself unexpectedly unemployed and questioning the career she’s dedicated years to. As she helps her Bubby prepare for the holiday, she embarks on a quest across Chicago to find the last box of coveted Hanukkah candles. Her search leads her to Rocky’s, an Old Town bar, where she encounters Jay, a charming doctor from Florida, his grandfather Sam and a cast of quirky regulars who make her rethink everything. Torn between keeping her job loss a secret and embracing a newfound sense of belonging, Tory ends up bartending at Rocky’s, transforming it into the vibrant “Hanukkah on the Rocks” celebration. Through festive food, drinks, and games, she revitalizes the bar, bonds with Jay, and finds the courage to pursue her true calling. As Tory navigates the holiday, she learns that sometimes a detour can lead you exactly where you’re meant to be, lighting the way to a future filled with joy, romance, and self-discovery"

Hanukkah on the Rocks cast

Hanukkah on the Rocks features Stacey Farber (Virgin River) as Tory, Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life as the American Teenager) as Jay and Marc Summers (Double Dare) as Sam.

Hanukkah on the Rocks trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Hanukkah on the Rocks.

