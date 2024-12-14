Following Yonder Star: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Christmas movie

A former TV star finds herself retreating to a country resort, where a mishap with her room reservation leads her on a new path in Following Yonder Star, an all-new Hallmark Christmas movie on Hallmark Channel.

Following Yonder Star premieres the with several other Hallmark Christmas movies during the weekend of Nov. 12-15, including All I Need for Christmas on Hallmark Mystery, Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane on Hallmark Plus and Hanukkah on the Rocks and The Santa Class on Hallmark Channel.

Here's everything we know about Following Yonder Star.

Following Yonder Star premieres Sunday, December 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers as of this writing, but as soon as we learn more information we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Following Yonder Star premise

Here's the official synopsis of Following Yonder Star from Hallmark Channel:

"Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways"

Following Yonder Star cast

Following Yonder Star features Brooke D'Orsay (Two and a Half Men) as Abby and John Brotherton (Fuller House) as Tom.

Following Yonder Star trailer

You can watch the sneak peek and preview of Following Yonder Star below.

Sneak Peek - Following Yonder Star - Starring Brooke D'Orsay and John Brotherton - YouTube Watch On