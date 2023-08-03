Dicks: The Musical — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the musical satire

A24 is getting into the movie musical business, with Dicks: The Musical. If the title didn't raise a red flag in your head, then A24's reputation as a brand that pushes the boundaries with its movies certainly should. Unsurprisingly, Dicks: The Musical promises to be a wild, explicit and likely not suitable for anyone under the age of 18. (Though depending on your personal tastes, perhaps some older than 18 too)

The movie has the creatives to pull such an interesting balance off, with producers from The Greatest Showman and Larry Charles, the director of Borat, handling things behind the camera. Add in a slew of big name stars in front of the camera and there's plenty of intrigue to go along with this 2023 new movie.

Read on to get all the vital information on Dicks: The Musical, from when you can watch it to who’s starring in it and more.

Dicks: The Musical is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on September 29, just shortly after it makes its world premiere as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a fun bit of programming, it shares its release date with another variation of the musical, albeit a more traditionally wholesome one in John Carney's Flora and Son.

Dicks: The Musical plot

The brains behind Dicks: The Musical are Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who wrote the movie based on their stage play F***ing Identical Twins: The Musical. Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"Two self-obsessed businessmen discover they're long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents."

So The Parent Trap, but ratcheted up to an 11 on the ridiculous scale.

Dicks: The Musical cast

In addition to writing, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp star in Dicks: The Musical as the two long-lost twins. This is Jackson and Sharp's biggest movie project, as mostly the two have previously made single episode appearances in TV shows, like Search Party, At Home with Amy Sedaris and 2 Broke Girls for Sharp and Broad City for Jackson.

However, the movie has a well known supporting cast joining Jackson and Sharp. It includes Nathan Lane (Beau Is Afraid, Only Murders in the Building) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, Party Down) as the parents; rapper Megan Thee Stallion follows up her viral appearance in She-Hulk with a role as Jackson and Sharp's boss; with Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang rounding things out by playing God.

Dicks: The Musical trailer

You can watch the Dicks: The Musical trailer directly below, but be advised this trailer is NOT SAFE FOR WORK with strong language and some very suggestive images.

Larry Charles movies

If anyone knows how to push the boundaries in a comedy movie, it would be Larry Charles, who has pretty much made his whole career out of that. Here is the full list of movies that Charles has directed:

Masked and Anonymous (2003)

Borat (2006)

Religulous (2008)

Bruno (2009)

The Dictator (2012)

Army of One (2016)