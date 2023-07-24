Saw X: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the horror sequel

Saw X is the latest entry into the iconic horror franchise. Fans everywhere are excited for more twisted games, messed-up traps and a deeper look into John Kramer's life.

The most recent Saw movie was Spiral, which served as a spinoff and followed Chris Rock's detective Zeke Banks as he investigated a copycat killer. Now we're back into the original timeline and it's time to jump back into Jigsaw's games.

Kevin Greutert returns as director for this installment, having previously directed Saw VI and Saw 3D and worked as an editor on most of the franchise so far.

Confirming his work on the project back in February, Greutert wrote on Twitter saying: "Just wrapped shooting on Saw X, and though the challenges were huge (easy films are rarely worthwhile in the end), it was one of the most rewarding and epic experiences of my life. Cast and crew were firing on all cylinders."

Here's everything we know about Saw X so far...

Saw X arrives in cinemas on Friday, September 29. This is a month earlier than its original release date.

Confirming the exciting news in a Twitter update, the Saw account wrote: "I've heard your beautiful screams of anticipation loud and clear. #SawX is now coming at you one month earlier. September 29th - prepare yourselves for Jigsaw's return."

Saw X plot

With the Saw timeline jumping around quite a lot, fans have been keen to know where the tenth instalment slots into the story.

We now have the answer to that, with Saw X effectively serving as a sequel to the original Saw movie and a prequel to Saw II. It will focus on a medical scam in Mexico.

Healthcare as a theme is something that fans of the franchise are familiar with, due to John Kramer's cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, and he has targeted doctors in the past. One of his early subjects was his oncologist Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes).

The official synopsis is: "Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps."

Saw X cast

Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith return for Saw X. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tobin Bell reprises his role as John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, which is exciting news for fans as the star did not appear in Spiral.

In addition to this, Shawnee Smith is back as Amanda Young. Much like Jigsaw himself, Amanda is an iconic name in the Saw franchise and was his test subject turned apprentice.

Outside of the familiar names, there's a brand new cast who will presumably play those involved in Jigsaw's next grisly games. After all, the traps are a significant part of the franchise!

Newcomers include Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto and Octavio Hinojosa.

Saw X trailer

We do not have a trailer or any teasers for Saw X just yet, but we will let you know if that changes.

How to watch Saw movies

Here is how you can watch all of the Saw movies right now: