Saw X cast: who's who in the horror sequel

Saw X sees the anticipated return of Tobin Bell for the first time since 2018's Jigsaw, and fans have been excited to see him reunited with Shawnee Smith, who has been absent from the franchise even longer.

After almost 20 years, the horror series is still going strong, with What to Watch giving it a four-star review. And as well as some familiar faces, there are some brand new arrivals too.

Many of the cast are unlucky enough to be placed in one of Jigsaw's sadistic games, as they all had roles to play in the medical scam where they made the mistake of getting on the wrong side of the series' antagonist.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Saw X...

Tobin Bell as John Kramer / Jigsaw

He's back! Fans are delighted to see Saw focusing on John Kramer again, with the most recent instalment focusing more around his personal life and struggles, making this particular game even more intense. Fans of the franchise know all about John and how he came to become the notorious Jigsaw Killer, so it's good to welcome him back again.

Tobin Bell returns to reprise his role as the character, and he's been playing him since the very first movie in 2004 so John Kramer is a huge part of him. But he has also starred in The Flash TV series and Seinfeld, so he's had quite a varied career!

Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young

Fans will remember Amanda Young as one of John's early test subjects, first appearing in the very first Saw movie where we saw her in the now iconic Reverse Bear Trap. Since then, we watched her as she started to become John's apprentice, developing a bond with him. In Saw X, we explore the early stages of her following in his footsteps.

Shawnee Smith has played Amanda since the first film and has also starred in the TV show Becker, as well as being in a country rock band called Smith & Pyle.

Costas Mandylor as Mark Hoffman

Mark Hoffman is another huge name in the Saw universe, originally entering the franchise as a detective and then developing a sociopath streak and continuing on John's legacy.

Outside of playing Hoffman, Costas Mandylor played Kenny Lacos in Picket Fences and Hondshew in Beowulf.

Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson

Cecilia Pederson is a woman who is reportedly offering people a "miracle cure" for serious diseases, such as John's late-stage brain cancer. However, she is soon exposed as a fraud and ends up in one of Jigsaw's deadly games.

Synnøve Macody Lund is best known for her role as Ran in the Netflix series Ragnarok and has also starred in Riviera and Bloodride.

Steven Brand as Parker Sears

Parker Sears is one of the patients undergoing surgery at Cecilia's facility... or so we think. He is revealed to be part of the scam too, and is much closer to all of this than we might think.

Steven Brand is known for his role as Dr. Gabriel Valack in Teen Wolf and has also starred in The Scorpion King and Hellsing Ultimate.

Paulette Hernandez as Valentina

Valentina is first introduced as a kind young woman, a nurse who draws blood from patients and assists people at the facility. Of course, this is a lie and she ends up getting herself placed in one of the traps.

Paulette Hernandez has starred in a number of TV shows including Crown of Tears, Solo Respira, and Todo por Lucy.

Octavio Hinojosa as Mateo

Mateo is one of Cecilia's team who apparently performed surgery on John. This was a big mistake, because after his lies were exposed, he becomes one of the victims.

Octavio Hinojosa is known for How to Survive Being Single, Sobreviví and Por la Máscara.

Renata Vaca as Gabriela

Gabriela is also involved in the scam, posing as a shy young woman who first assists John when he arrives in Mexico, claiming Cecilia cured her. Soon enough, she's got one of her own deadly games to play.

Renata Vaca has starred in the TV show Pedal to Metal and the movie This Is Not A Comedy.