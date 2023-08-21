Reptile: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the thriller movie

A star-studded mystery thriller is joining the ranks of Netflix's fall movie lineup in Reptile, and we've got everything that you need to know about when Reptile premieres, what it's about, who's in it and more.

This 2023 new movie joins a long list of Netflix original movies this year. Already we have seen the likes of Luther: Fallen Sun, Murder Mystery 2, The Mother and Extraction 2, and we'll see upcoming titles like Fair Play, The Killer, Rustin and Maestro.

Read on for all of the details you need to know ahead of watching Reptile.

Reptile is getting a week-long exclusive run in US movie theaters starting Friday, September 29, before it becomes available to stream everywhere on Netflix on Friday, October 6.

This all comes after Reptile makes its official debut as part of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Reptile plot

Reptile is an original screenplay from Grant Singer, Benjamin Brewer and Benicio Del Toro. This marks the first feature screenplay that Del Toro has written in his long career.

Here is the official synopsis for Reptile:

"Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life."

Reptile cast

Image 1 of 2 Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone in Reptile (Image credit: Daniel McFadden/Netflix) Justin Timberlake in Reptile (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Benicio Del Toro leads the way in Reptile, playing the role of Detective Tom Nichols, who the actor describes as "a man of destiny" to Netflix's Tudum. "He's a man who gets a second chance, but then something happens and a reckoning occurs."

Del Toro is an Oscar-winning actor for Traffic, who has also starred in The French Dispatch, No Sudden Move, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, Sicario and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Also starring in the movie is Justin Timberlake as the boyfriend of the woman that is murdered, Will Grady. The pop music icon has had some big-time acting credits over the years, including The Social Network, Inside Llewyn Davis and, most recently, the Hulu miniseries Candy.

Then there is Alicia Silverstone, who plays Judy Nichols, Tom's wife. Silverstone is best known for her roles in Clueless, Book Club, Batman & Robin and Excess Baggage, the latter of which she starred alongside Del Toro, making Reptile a reunion for the two.

The Reptile cast is rounded out by Eric Bogosian (Interview with the Vampire season 1), Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat), Domenick Lombardozzi (Tulsa King season 1) and Michael Carmen Pitt (Boardwalk Empire).

Reptile trailer

Watch the trailer for Reptile right here. Who are you placing your money on to be the killer?

Reptile director

The person behind the camera as the director of Reptile is Grant Singer. This is Singer's first narrative movie, though he is well versed in the world of music videos, which has served as a launching ground for many big-name movie directors (probably most notably David Fincher). Singer's lone other feature credit is the 2020 Shawn Mendes documentary, Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.