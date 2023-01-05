Renfield: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Dracula has long been one of the most iconic characters in movies, literature or whatever medium you want to put him in, but what about his poor, put-upon assistant Renfield? The new 2023 movie Renfield looks to address all the problems in this working relationship with a comedic, action twist.

The history of Dracula and Renfield on screen goes all the way back to 1922's Nosferatu, but with the pairing of Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in the two roles, Renfield is certainly poised to show a very different dynamic between the two characters.

Here is everything that you need to know about Renfield.

Renfield premieres exclusively in movie theaters on April 14 in the US and UK.

It shares the month of April with a couple of other notable movies, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Evil Dead Rise.

Renfield plot

As Universal Pictures teases, "Evil doesn't span eternity without a little help," and for the most infamous vampire, Dracula, that help comes in the form of Renfield. But after years of centuries of gruelling work, it looks like Renfield is looking for a way to stand up to his long-time boss. Here is the official synopsis:

"In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."

Renfield is written by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick & Morty), based on an idea from Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

Renfield trailer

The first trailer for Renfield previews a fun take on this troubled relationship, with an enticing mix of comedy, action and what is sure to be another gloriously campy Nic Cage performance. Watch the Renfield trailer right here:

Renfield cast

Nicolas Hoult and Nicolas Cage star in Renfield, with Hoult playing the titular servant and Cage as Dracula.

Hoult has been starring in movies since he was a kid (all the way back to About a Boy), but has definitely garnered a lot of fans for his more offbeat, comedic performances in recent years, including Warm Bodies, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite, Hulu's The Great and 2022's The Menu.

Nicolas Cage practically needs no introduction. The Oscar-winner is beloved for his off the wall performances in fan favorites like Face/Off, Mandy, Pig and even as a parody of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Also starring in Renfield are Awkwafina (The Farewell, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ben Schwartz (Sonic, The Afterparty), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Focus), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, The Flight Attendant) and Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts, The Other Two).

Renfield director

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay, whose recent movies include the Chris Pratt action movie The Tomorrow War and the animated comedy The Lego Batman Movie.