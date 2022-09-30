Ghosts season 2 premiere: Can Jay see Ghosts?

Much to the delight of fans, the Ghosts season 2 finally aired on CBS. While the show’s audience has been waiting all summer to see what new trouble those haunting Woodstone Manor would get into in the new episodes, there was one major question lingering from the season 1 finale that viewers desperately wanted to get the answer to as soon as possible. Can Jay see ghosts?

Looking back to the final moments of season 1, fans will recall that it seemed as if the curse Thorfinn (Devan Long) placed on Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay(Utkarsh Ambudkar) was in full effect. Not only was the opening of their bed and breakfast dampened by their neighbors who launched a B&B of their own, but the couple was also faced with some unexpected structural problems in their business investment. The floor literally crumbled beneath the pair’s feet which caused Jay to fall to the basement and hit his head.

Given Sam gained her ability to see ghosts in the series premiere after she had a fall that knocked her unconscious, there were a number of viewers that assumed Jay would also gain the power to see the characters stalking around the halls of Woodstone Manor come season 2. After all, the accidents he and his wife suffered were similar and both happened in the house.

With all of that said, can Jay see Pete (Richie Moriarty), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and the others?

No.

Speaking on the decision not to give Jay this special sixth sense, the series’ co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told TVLine (opens in new tab):

"It just felt like it was going to be too much of a premise-breaking development. We’re only 18 episodes in from the first season, and it seems sort of like it’s Sam’s thing, and it’s his thing that he sort of has to deal with being this guy who’s not privy to what’s going on. We just don’t want to blow that up yet."

Although Jay doesn’t have the ability to see ghosts now, it sounds like it could be a possibility in the future.

Ghosts fans want Jay to see ghosts

Judging from fans’ responses on Twitter, producers may want to consider giving Jay the ability to see the interesting figures in his home sooner rather than later. At the very least, viewers would like to see Jay have the capability on a temporary basis.

