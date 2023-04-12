Renfield review: Hilarity, Hammer horror style

Renfield is the latest movie from filmmaker and animator Chris McKay, where he brings Bram Stoker's iconic Dracula into a modern, American setting.

It's no easy task, there have been so many iterations of the Prince of Darkness so it's difficult to stand out from the crowd when it comes to shedding light (not too bright a light, of course) on the world's most famous vampire.

But McKay's latest film does offer a unique take, combining horror, comedy, and action to tell the story of Dracula's fed-up servant, the titular R. M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), who wants to finally escape his master's firm, supernatural grasp.

It's easier send than done, though, if you thought your boss was bad it's pretty clear that Dracula (Nicolas Cage) is much worse, and disobeying him could get you killed, so Renfield's got himself in quite the predicament here. Life under the vampire, killing for him and bringing him humans to feed on, is tasking, to say the least.

Although he's rewarded with Dracula's power through the consumption of bugs, having enhanced abilities does not make up for a life of servitude, and he soon comes to view these powers as a burden and not as cool as they might look.

In Renfield, Dracula's servant has had enough. He wants to put an end to his toxic relationship with the Count, even going to support groups to try to seek advice on how to break free from his arrangement.

These scenes alone are funny to watch considering these people have no idea just what kind of relationship Renfield's actually in. It's not a typical relationship between a narcissist and their victim, it's something far, far worse and beyond human comprehension.

It's Renfield's defiance that really sets the wheels in motion and the way he betrays Dracula leads to a plot that is hilarious, bizarre, and filled with a spectacular amount of gory moments and fight scenes that are difficult to pull your eyes away from.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Both Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult are brilliant, and the scenes they share together are the best part of the film, so it was disappointing to see that Cage doesn't appear as much as fans might've expected.

But this is Renfield's story, and we do get to learn a lot more about the character outside of his strange job, which leads into the side plot involving a police officer named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) and a criminal family including Teddy Lobo (Ben Schwartz).

These two performances certainly help to elevate Renfield, after our unlucky protagonist ends up becoming a target for Lobo's family in his efforts to satisfy Dracula, leading him to get on the wrong side of the law as well as the Count.

Ben Schwartz is best known for his role as Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation, a character that is just as obnoxious as Teddy, so fans will be pleased to see he's mastered the art of playing someone who is irritating but oh-so-funny.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Meanwhile, Awkwafina's Rebecca is a frustrated police officer who wants to avenge her father and has a particular disdain for the Lobos and how lax her department appears to be about bringing them down.

The criminal subplot could've been a bit stronger and although it does lead to an epic showdown, the film would have benefited from much more focus on Dracula himself to give the people what they want: Nicolas Cage being over the top, doing what he does best.

There's still plenty for horror fans to enjoy though, including nods to classical Hammer horror films, some truly gorgeous gothic costume and set designs, and an overall spooky vibe combined with playful commentary on mental health and how to take your power back.

Despite some flaws, it's a thoroughly entertaining film and it sits at a comfortable 90 minutes which is just right for an action flick of this nature, making it a great night out at the cinema.

Renfield is in cinemas globally from Friday, April 14.