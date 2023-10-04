The Boys in the Boat: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the George Clooney movie

The underdog sports drama is a beloved movie genre, with its latest entry being The Boys in the Boat directed by George Clooney. This based-on-a-true-story tale is set to be one of the last new movies of 2023 that audiences are going to get a chance to see.

The Boys in the Boat is based on a New York Times bestselling book from Daniel James Brown and focuses on a sport that hasn't been in many movies before, rowing. But there are many classic movies that tell inspiring stories of less heralded sports, like Breaking Away (cycling), Searching for Bobby Fischer (chess) and Cool Runnings (bobsled). The Boys in the Boat will try to do the same for rowing with its inspiring story of a team overcoming many obstacles.

Here is everything you need to know about The Boys in the Boat.

The Boys in the Boat is a Christmas present for movie fans, as it premieres exclusively in movie theaters on December 25 in the US.

A UK release date for the movie is not confirmed at this time. We'll update this page as that info becomes available.

The Boys in the Boat plot

Based on Brown's non-fiction novel of the same name, here is the official synopsis for The Boys in the Boat:

"The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world."

The script was written by Mark L. Smith.

Brown's book was previously used as a source for a PBS documentary, The Boys of '36, which is available to watch on the PBS website, on Prime Video with the PBS Documentaries channel or via digital on-demand.

The Boys in the Boat cast

Image 1 of 3 Chris Diamantopoulos, James Wolk and Joel Edgerton in The Boys in the Boat (Image credit: Laurie Sparham/MGM) Callum Turner and Hadley Robinson in The Boys in the Boat (Image credit: Laurie Sparham/MGM) Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, Joel Phillimore, Tom Varey, Wil Coban, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern and Luke Slattery in The Boys in the Boat (Image credit: Laurie Sparham/MGM)

Headlining The Boys in the Boat cast is Joel Edgerton. The Australian actor first broke came on the radar of mainstream audiences when he appears as Uncle Owen in the Stars Wars prequels (a role he'd reprise for Obi-Wan Kenobi), but has since starred in Warrior, The Great Gatsby, Loving, Boy Erased, The Green Knight, Thirteen Lives and Master Gardener.

Another name that audiences may recognized is Callum Turner, who has starred in War & Peace, The Fantastic Beasts franchise and Emma.

Here is who else you can expect to see in The Boys in the Boat and whole they are playing:

Joel Edgerton as Al Ulbrickson

Callum Turner as Joe Rantz

Hadley Robinson (Winning Time) as Joyce Sidmar

Sam Strike (EastEnders) as Roger Morris

Thomas Elms (Skymed) as Chuck Day

Joel Phillimore (The Bay) as Gordy Adam

Tom Varey (Fifteen Love) as Johnny White

Wil Coban (Origin) as Jim McMillan

Bruce Herbelin-Earle (Free Rein) as Shorty Hunt

Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown) as Don Hume

Luke Slattery (New Amsterdam) as Bobby Moch

Chris Diamantopoulos (Mrs. Davis) as Royal Brougham

James Wolk (Ordinary Joe) as Coach Bolles

The Boys in the Boat trailer

There's no official trailer for The Boys in the Boat just yet, but MGM did release a special feature about the movie and the story that inspired it that you can watch directly below:

George Clooney movies

