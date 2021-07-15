‘Ordinary Joe’: Cast, trailer and everything else you need to know about NBC’s new drama

Everybody wonders how they’re life could have been turned out if they had made a different choice at one point or another. NBC’s upcoming new drama series Ordinary Joe is using that general thought as its entire narrative structure. Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is the executive producer of the series, while Caleb Ranson, Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are the principal writers.

Ordinary Joe has been waiting a long time for its premiere on the network — it was picked up to pilot by NBC in 2020 but the pandemic shut production down. Now, NBC has given Ordinary Joe a series order, joining La Brea, American Auto and Grand Crew as new shows to NBC’s fall lineup.

Let’s review everything we know about Ordinary Joe.

What is the premise of ‘Ordinary Joe’?

At his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau is faced with a life-altering choice. The show will follow what Joe’s life will become based on the three possible decisions he can make. The same characters will appear in the parallel story lines, revealing how Joe’s decision has impacted everyone differently.

What we can glean from the promotional materials is that in the three different versions of Joe’s life he has become a doctor, a rock star and a police officer.

The series provides an insight into how your life can be different when you make decisions based on love, loyalty or passion, but also how no matter what happens, things are always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable and beautiful.

Who is in the ‘Ordinary Joe’ cast?

James Wolk has been cast to play Joe. Many viewers will likely recognize Wolk from his role as Joe Keene in the HBO series Watchmen. He’s also had roles on Zoo, Goliath, Billions, Mad Men, Political Animals and Shameless.

Joining Wolk in the cast are Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail, Natalie Martinez, Teddy Sears and David Warshofsky. Should be fun getting to see all these actors play multiple versions of the same characters.

Ordinary Joe will take up the Monday at 10 p.m. slot on NBC’s fall schedule, coming after the two-hour block for The Voice. That slot was previously occupied by Manifest, which was cancelled by NBC after its third season but is looking for a new home to continue the series ( Netflix recently passed on it ).

Still waiting on word from NBC when Ordinary Joe and all of its new and returning shows will have their premiere dates this fall. But whenever Ordinary Joe airs it will mark the end of a long wait for its creators and cast.

Like other NBC shows, Ordinary Joe will also likely be available on the Peacock streaming service the day after it airs on traditional broadcast, so Tuesdays in this case.

Is there an ‘Ordinary Joe’ trailer?

Short answer, nope. While Ordinary Joe has been long in development at NBC and has had a series order since spring, the network is keeping footage of its new drama under wraps so far. The only promotional material we have for Ordinary Joe are some photos of the main character as a doctor, rock star and cop.

Maybe NBC is waiting for the Tokyo Olympics (July 23-Aug. 8) and the massive audiences that will likely be tuning in to share first looks of Ordinary Joe and their other new series.

What to Watch will continually update this page as new information becomes available.