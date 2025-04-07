Sterling K. Brown’s Paradise makes its broadcast TV debut on ABC tonight, April 7

Earlier this year, Sterling K. Brown debuted his next big act in the world of TV dramas after This Is Us when he premiered the hit new series Paradise on Hulu. Now those who didn’t get to watch the streaming sensation on Hulu have the opportunity to watch it on ABC as episodes start rolling out tonight, April 7, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Over the course of the first seven days of Paradise on Hulu and Disney Plus globally, the suspenseful thriller earned seven million views according to Variety . The show was also popular among critics, reflected in the first season’s "Certified Fresh" score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes . While it may have taken me a little longer to warm up to the series, I have to admit that when it hit its stride the drama that unfolded was some must-watch TV.

Now, for those who aren't remotely familiar with Paradise, Hulu describes the plot of the series as the following:

“Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds.”

Adding more to this, the drama stars Brown, who plays a Secret Service agent determined to get to the bottom of who killed the president, played by James Marsden. However, the roller coaster ride he finds himself on as he tries to unearth the truth leads to some shocking plot twists and even more shocking discoveries.

Again, Paradise premieres with the first episode on ABC on Monday, April 7, at 10 pm ET/PT. The rest of the season will roll out on the broadcast channel on the subsequent Mondays.

If you’re interested in watching Paradise episodes on TV but have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Of course, if you have a subscription to Hulu, you can watch all episodes at your leisure right now. There are a few options to choose from when subscribing to Hulu, including the standalone Hulu service and the Disney Plus bundle.

