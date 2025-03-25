Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series — release date, trailer and everything we know about the MLB docuseries

As the 2025 Major League Baseball season gets underway, Apple TV Plus brings fans an unprecedented look back at last season's Fall Classic between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series.

The three-part docuseries, which features an all-star lineup of executive producers including Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Derek Jeter, offers unprecedented access behind the scenes from the lead-up to the big game to the event itself.

The 2024 World Series might have seemed like an almost clean sweep by the Dodgers after they won the first three games, but the Yankees battled back in Game 4 to force a Game 5. The docuseries pulls back the curtain at what was happening on and off the field as the race to claim the championship played out.

"Our goal was to make a truly cinematic experience that celebrates the drama, emotion and beauty of baseball at its highest-stakes moment: the World Series," director RJ Cutler (Martha, Elton John: Never Too Late) said in a press release. "We wanted to put the audience right in the guts of this story — the tension, the triumph, the heartbreak. As in life, the game of baseball is never over until the final out — you feel that in this series and your heart pounds with every twist and turn."

"Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series brings fans inside that journey like never before, capturing the intensity, sacrifices and defining moments that make this game so special," adds Jeter. "As someone who has lived these moments firsthand, I’m proud to help share this story and give viewers an unprecedented look at what it truly takes to compete on baseball’s biggest stage."

Here's everything we know about Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series.

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series premieres globally on Friday, March 28, on Apple TV Plus.

To watch, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV Plus. There are several options below.

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series premise

Take a look at the synopsis of Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series from Apple TV Plus: "Experience the battle of juggernauts like never before as the Yankees and Dodgers revive MLB’s most iconic playoff rivalry. With intimate access to superstar players, managers and their families, witness the sacrifices it takes to claim baseball’s throne."

Who appears in Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series?

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series features in-depth interviews with stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge, along with other members of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series trailer

Take a look at the thrilling trailer for Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series below.

Fight For Glory: 2024 World Series — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series behind the scenes

Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series was produced for Apple TV Plus in partnership with MLB (The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox, The Turnaround, Once Upon a Time in Queens, Moneyball, 42), Grazer and Howard’s Imagine Documentaries (Apple’s The Dynasty: New England Patriots and The Super Models), Cutler’s acclaimed This Machine, a part of Sony Pictures Television (Apple’s Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Dear…, Martha, Elton John: Never Too Late), and five-time World Series champion and executive producer Jeter alongside his production company, CAP 2 Productions.

The series is directed by Emmy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Cutler, with executive producers Jeter, Cutler, Howard, Grazer, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Marc Gilbar, Nick Trotta, Trevor Smith, Mark Blatty, Elise Pearlstein and Justin Yungfleisch.