The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — release date, trailer and everything we know about the sports documentary

With 162 games in the regular season, there's nothing quite like Major League Baseball. Netflix is bringing the game to life with an incredible in-depth look at baseball players' lives with The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.

This unprecedented series is a deep dive into the lives of the 2024 Boston Red Sox, examining both their personal and professional lives as the team works to return to the postseason after several seasons of falling short of expectations.

The storied franchise, dating back to its founding in 1901, is one of the charter members of the American League and have called Fenway Park their home since 1912. The 2004 Red Sox managed to put an end to an 86-year World Series title drought, and since that time they have pulled off three more championship victories (2007, 2013, 2018).

After finishing in last place in three of the last four years, the Boston Red Sox are looking to turn things around and they invited cameras into their world to capture their quest.

Emmy-winner Greg Whiteley (Cheer, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Last Chance U) was tapped to direct The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox and had this to say about how this series differs from the other sports series fans have seen. "Of all the sports shows we’ve produced, the sport itself has served as merely a backdrop to tell highly personal stories. While shooting the Red Sox 2024 season, we were astounded to discover that baseball is the exception — it’s so all-consuming that it leaves virtually no room for a personal life away from the ballpark."

Here's everything we know about The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox premieres April 8 on Netflix. All 8 episodes will be available.

As a Netflix original series, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox.

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox from Netflix:

"This immersive series grants unprecedented access to one of sports’ most historic teams: the Boston Red Sox. Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the personal and professional lives of MLB ballplayers as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season."

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox cast

Since the docuseries takes place during the Red Sox's 2024 season, you can expect to see members of the team including first baseman Triston Casas, pitcher Brayan Bello, center fielder Jarren Duran, right fielder Wilyer Abreu, designated hitter Masataka Yoshida and more.

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox trailer

Take a look at the thrilling trailer and sneak peek for The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox below.

