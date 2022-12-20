Plane: movie release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action flick

Kick off the 2023 new movie slate with a bang with Plane, an action movie starring Gerard Butler, who has become the king of fan-favorite B-action movies. Under-the-radar movies like Copshop, Greenland and Angel has Fallen have been hits with fans, often because of their maybe silly but earnest concepts and fun action sequences.

If you're caught up with the 2022 movies you needed to see and you're looking for something different after the movies up for Oscars, Plane could be just the thing to go and see. Here's everything you need to know.

Plane is one of the first new movies of 2023, arriving exclusively in US movie theaters on January 13. It arrives in the UK on January 27.

It's set to be an alternative if you've already seen M3GAN (releasing on January 6) and are not interested in the new Tom Hanks movie, A Man Called Otto (going wide in the US on January 13).

Plane movie plot

Here is the official synopsis for Plane from Lionsgate:

"In the white-knuckle action movie Plane, pilot Brodie Torrance saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye."

Plane movie cast

Gerard Butler stars as Brodie Torrance. Butler broke out with the epic action movie 300 and while he has tried his hand at a few different genres and been a part of some major hits (like the How to Train Your Dragon franchise), action is where he shines. He's led the Fallen trilogy (Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen), while also getting solid notices for movies like the aforementioned Greenland, Copshop and more.

Sharing top-billing with Butler is Mike Colter as Louis Gaspare. Colter's biggest role to date was as Luke Cage in the Marvel original series, but he has also had a starring role on the Paramount Plus original series Evil. Other notable roles have included The Good Wife and Million Dollar Baby.

The rest of the Plane cast features Yoson An (Mulan) as Dele, Danielle Pineda (Jurassic World: Dominion) as Bonnie, Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy) as Hampton, Remi Adeleke (The Terminal List) as Shellback, Joey Slotnick (Twister) as Sinclair, Evan Dane Taylor (The Enemy Within) as Junmar, Claro de los Reyes as Hajan and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) as Scarsdale.

Plane movie trailer

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter team up to save the day in the official trailer for Plane. Watch right here.

Plane movie director

The director of Plane is France's Jean-François Richet. Most of Richet's movies are primarily in French, including Mesrine: Killer Instinct and Mesrine: Public Enemy No. 1, though he has done some English-language films like 2005's Assault on Precinct 13 and the Mel Gibson movie Blood Father.