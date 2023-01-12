How to watch Plane starring Gerard Butler

The king of action B-movies is back with a new one, as Gerard Butler stars in Plane. One of the early additions of new movies in 2023, we're here to tell you how to watch Plane right now.

January 2023 has already found one hit movie with M3GAN, while other movies like A Man Called Otto and some of the late-arriving 2022 Oscar contenders are starting to roll out. But if you're in the mood for something different, Plane could be right up your alley. Read our Plane review if you want to get a sense of what's in store.

Otherwise, let’s go over the ways that you can watch Plane.

How to watch Plane in movie theaters

Plane is now playing in US movie theaters; the action movie releases in the UK on January 27.

To see when and where there are Plane showtimes near you, check the websites of your local movie theaters or use a resource like Fandago (opens in new tab), which allows you to see everywhere Plane is playing in your area. You can also purchase tickets directly through these sites online.

If you love going to the movies but are worried about the price of a ticket these days, movie theater subscription and membership deals are something you should look into. Many US and UK movie theater chains offer these type of programs, with the ability to get ticket discounts, free movie tickets or an allotment of movies for a single monthly fee, as well as deals on concessions and other movie-going perks.

Is Plane streaming?

Plane is not available to stream just yet, as the movie is getting an exclusive run in theaters first. We don't have a definite digital release date at this time, but most movies these days go about 30 to 45 days before they become available for digital on-demand viewing or streaming.

We'll keep this page updated as information regarding Plane's streaming plans are shared.

What else you need to know about Plane

Plane sees Gerard Butler (Last Seen Alive) star as a pilot who after a forced crash landing finds himself in a war zone. With militants threatening him, his crew and his passengers, he must work with a convicted murderer, played by Mike Colter (Evil), to make sure that everyone stays safe.

In addition to Butler and Colter, Plane stars Daniella Pineda, Tony Goldwyn, Yoson An, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor and Claro de los Reyes. The movie is directed by Jean-François Richet.

We shared our thoughts on Plane with the link to our review above, but as far as the critical consensus, Plane is doing pretty alright. Butler's latest has a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 71% "Fresh" (as of January 12).

Check out the trailer for Plane right here.