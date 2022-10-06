Meet the Last Seen Alive cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

Last Seen Alive is an action thriller that received a limited release earlier this year but quickly found a following upon its release on Netflix. The movie is about a man, Will, whose wife Lisa goes missing at a gas station while he’s filling up. When the police start to consider him a suspect, Will takes things into his own hands.

It’s a fast-paced movie that jumps right into the story at the start of the film and doesn’t let up until the credits roll.

Last Seen Alive cast — who's who

Gerard Butler as Will Spann

Will Spann is a successful real estate developer who finds himself under scrutiny after his wife disappears at a gas station. Though his marriage to Lisa is strained, he loves his wife and will do anything to get her back.

What starts out as a disappearance quickly turns into a kidnapping, and from there it becomes something far more sinister as Will follows the trail of clues.

Scottish actor Gerard Butler is no stranger to action movies. He’s well known for his role in 300, as well as Law Abiding Citizen and London Falling.

Jaimie Alexander as Lisa Spann

From the very start of Last Seen Alive it’s clear that something is bothering Lisa Spann. She’s uncomfortable in the car with her husband and jittery when she goes into the gas station. As we see in the movie, she’s asked her husband for some space to sort out some issues on her mind. He’s opposed to the idea, and it has raised the tension in their relationship.

Jaimie Alexander is known for her role as Lady Sif in the Thor movies. She lent her voice to a couple of Marvel’s What If…? episodes, too, along with an appearance in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alexander has starred in a number of TV series; she starred as Jane Doe in the acclaimed action series Blindspot for five seasons.

Ethan Embry as Knuckles

Knuckles grew up with Lisa and still lives in her hometown. He’s a handyman who does odd jobs around the neighborhood where Lisa’s parents live. He was spotted on the surveillance camera at the gas station talking to Lisa; it wasn’t until Lisa’s mother recognized the car that they had a lead on Lisa’s whereabouts.

Ethan Embry has been in the acting business for a long time. He’s recognized for his memorable roles as Chevy Chase’s son in Vegas Vacation and the wayward bassist in That Thing You Do! Since then, he’s appeared in Once Upon a Time, Grace and Frankie and Sneaky Pete.

Russell Hornsby as Detective Patterson

When Will Spann calls the police, he’s directed to Detective Patterson. At first, Patterson is dismissive about his wife’s disappearance, as she’d only been missing for a short while. However, once Will pleads his case, Patterson decides to investigate a little deeper and that’s when he starts to see that there’s more to Lisa’s disappearance than meets the eye.

Russell Hornsby’s acting career dates back to an appearance on Bill Nye the Science Guy in 1993. Over the years he’s starred in a number of TV shows, including BMF, Grimm and In Treatment.

Michael Irby as Oscar

Oscar is the convenience store clerk at the gas station, and he’s also the last person to see Lisa before she disappears. As someone who works a thankless job with scores of people coming and going on a regular basis, he doesn’t remember Lisa when asked about her. However, he’s not exactly a reliable witness.

Michael Irby is a well respected character actor, known for his roles in Mayans M.C.,Taken and True Detective. Last Seen Alive is the second time he’s worked with Gerard Butler; the two worked together in 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen.

Who else is in the cast?