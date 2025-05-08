BBC to adapt the book Agatha Christie was most proud of — and it took her just 6 weeks to write!

The BBC has revealed that it's adapting Agatha Christie's 1967 haunted house mystery "Endless Night", which she described at the time as the favourite of her novels.

The three-part story, which will be shown on the BBC in the UK and BritBox in America, is a ghost and love story which has themes of darkness and obsession. Christie was aged 76 when she wrote it and completed it in just six weeks.

It's being adapted by Sarah Phelps, her sixth Christie adaption for the BBC following And Then There Were None, The Witness for The Prosecution, Ordeal By Innocence, The ABC Murders and The Pale Horse. It was previously made into a 1972 film starring Hayley Mills.

John Malkovich as Poirot in The ABC Murders, which was also adapted by Sarah Phelps

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "It's 1967 and man-of-many-trades Michael Rogers finds himself working as chauffeur for the enigmatic designer du jour Rudolf Santonix, snatching a glimpse into a glamorous world of outrageous wealth that's far from his own upbringing.

"Transfixed by Santonix’s latest project, a beautiful house in the English countryside, Mike dreams of meeting the love of his life and taking up residence.

"But unbeknownst to Mike, the house that he has set his heart on has a dark past that goes back for centuries. Local legend says that it is haunted by a curse that no one escapes.

"When Mike meets the sweet-natured Ellie and, by a curious set of circumstances, finds himself moving into the house, the young couple start to realise they should have listened to the warnings. As increasingly strange and chilling events occur, they start to wonder if the curse is real and means to destroy them. Or, that someone is intent on terrifying them to death."

Endless Night is a 'chilling story'

"Endless Night" is not a Christie novel that everyone has heard of but Christie herself clearly thought it was good and so did the critics.

Phelps says: "One of Agatha Christie’s last novels, this is a chilling story of love, sex, deceit and death, of how far we’ll go to get our hearts desire and what we’ll do when night falls and the wolves start circling.”

Damien Timmer and Rebecca Durbin, executive producers for Mammoth Screen say: "In 2015 Sarah Phelps won great acclaim for her adaption of And Then There Were None, which launched a new series of standalone Agatha Christie titles for the BBC, and we’re beyond delighted that she’s returning to take on Endless Night, Christie's late masterpiece from 1967."

There's no casting news as yet. BBC iPlayer and BritBox have a collection of past Christie adaptations you can enjoy now.