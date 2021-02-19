'The Mosquito Coast' hits Apple TV Plus on April 30

"Why are you doing this to us, Dad?" is the sort of question Justin Theroux tends to get a lot in his thrillers. (See also: The Leftovers.) The latest cause for this query? The Mosquito Coast, which hits Apple TV+ on April 30.

The seven-part series from Fremantle is adapted from the novel of the same name, from author Paul Theroux — Justin Theroux's uncle. (It also was made into a 1986 movie starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.)

Apple bills it as "a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government."

Fair enough. And the trailer definitely shows that everyone has cause for concern. "We have a problem," Allie tells his daughter. "You know the kind of problem that you think 'OK, at first glance that looks pretty bad — if I just sit down and think about it, I might be able to find a way out of it?' We don't have that kind of problem."

So, yeah. It's a pretty bad problem. Guns. Knives. Car chases. Cops.

And it's coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service is the one that features all original content from Apple, for $4.99 a month. (That is, if you haven't bought any apple hardware over the past year, in which case you're likely still riding that free trial that's been extended a few times.) Apple TV+ also is where you'll find the new season of For All Mankind, as well as the hit comedy Ted Lasso.

And Apple TV+ is now available on every major streaming platform. You can watch it via the Apple TV app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, on iPhones, iPads and Macs, on Chromecast with Google TV, on some smart TV systems, and on the web.