A Beautiful Life cast: who's who in the movie

A Beautiful Life is a Danish movie about a fisherman who wants to pursue a career in the music industry and ends up getting more than he bargained for.

The official synopsis reads: "Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when he is discovered by the successful and well-known music manager Suzanne.

"Suzanne soon pairs Elliott with her divorced daughter and music producer, Lilly. On his way to stardom, the struggles of his past threaten not only his big break but also his budding love for Lilly."

But who's in the cast? Here's everything you need to know about the stars of A Beautiful Life and where you might've seen them before...

Christopher Lund Nissen as Elliott

Christopher Lund Nissen as Elliott in A Beautiful Life. (Image credit: Netflix)

Elliott is a young fisherman but his passion really lies with music, and he has been gifted with an incredible singing voice. The movie follows him as he gets into the music industry and finds romance along the way.

Christopher Lund Nissen is a Danish singer from Copenhagen, who is known for his pop music. He has three studio albums including Colours and Told You So.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as Lilly. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lilly is a music producer who is recently divorced, and she meets Elliott during his journey to a successful music career. It isn't long before feelings develop between the two, causing some complications.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas is an actress known for playing Yiva in the movie The Last King, Lotte in Going West, and Erica Fischer in the TV mini-series Rekyl.

Christine Albeck Borge as Suzanne

Christine Albeck Borge as Suzanne. (Image credit: Netflix)

Suzanne is a music manager who is well-known in the industry, and helps Elliott to get his big break. She is the mother of Lilly, and the two meet through her.

Christine Albeck Børge is an actress and director, best known for roles in Ulven kommer, Love and Other Catastrophes and Manden bag døren.

Ardalan Esmaili as Patrick

Ardalan Esmaili as Patrick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Patrick works alongside Suzanne but he's unconvinced about Elliott at first, initially appearing quite stand-offish.

He is known for roles in The Charmer, Greyzone, and Domino.

Who else is in A Beautiful Life?

Sebastian Jessen as Oliver

Paw Henriksen as Jesper

Jonathan Harboe as Dennis

A Beautiful Life is available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.