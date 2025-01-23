I’m Still Here: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the surprise Best Picture nominee

Many may have looked at the 2025 Oscar nominations for Best Picture and wondered to themselves, “What is this movie I’m Still Here?” It’s a fair question, as the movie hails from Brazil and is a late-emerging awards season contender, so we’re here to help you find out everything you need to know about I’m Still Here.

I’m Still Here is the latest example of international movies finding a wider audience in Hollywood, both with the Academy and general moviegoers. Other movies from the last few years proving this were Parasite, Drive My Car, All Quiet on the Western Front, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. The Academy has indicated that I’m Still There is joining that slate of movies, but many audiences are still waiting for the chance to give it a shot.

If you’re one of those people, read on for all the details on I’m Still Here’s release date, cast, trailer and all the other key details you need to know.

I’m Still Here played at numerous film festivals around the world in 2024, but it is getting a general release in movie theaters for US audiences on February 7; audiences in the UK will have the chance to see it in cinemas a few weeks later on February 21.

I’m Still Here cast

As mentioned, Fernanda Torres is the lead of I’m Still Here, and her performance is already quite acclaimed with her Golden Globe win and now an Oscar nomination. Torres is Brazilian, and most of her past work has been focused in her home country. However, she has earned some previous international acclaim for roles in Love Me Forever or Never and Foreign Lands.

The other listed cast members for I’m Still Here are Selton Mello (The Movie of My Life) and Fernanda Montenegro, whose performance in her previous collaboration with Walter Salles, Central Station, earned her an Oscar nomination.

I’m Still Here plot

Based on Marcelo Rubens Pavia’s memoir, and adapted by Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega, here is the official synopsis for I’m Still Here:

“Brazil, 1971 — Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship. Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government.”

I’m Still Here trailer

Watch the I’m Still Here trailer directly below:

I'M STILL HERE | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

I’m Still Here reviews

Critics consider I’m Still Here one of the best movies of 2024, as evidenced by its 95% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

I’m Still Here awards

Here’s a look at the major awards and nominations that I’m Still Here has amassed:

Oscars

Best Picture (nominee)

Best Actress — Fernanda Torres (nominee)

Best International Film (nominee)

BAFTAs

Best Film Not in the English Language (nominee)

Critics Choice Awards

Best Foreign Language Film (nominee)

Golden Globes

Best Motion Picture Non-English Language (nominee)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama — Fernanda Torres (winner)

London Critics Circle Film Awards

Foreign Language Film of the Year (nominee)

Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Best Lead Performance — Fernanda Torres (runner-up)

National Board of Review

Top Five International Films

Venice Film Festival

Golden Lion (nominee)

SIGNIS Award — Walter Salles (winner)

Best Screenplay — Murilo Hauser & Heitor Lorega (winner)

Green Drop Award — Walter Salles (winner)

Walter Salles movies

Walter Salles is the acclaimed director of I'm Still Here. From Brazil, many of Salles' movies have been nominated by international critics groups and voting bodies, including the Oscars giving nods to movies like Central Station and The Motorcycle Diaries (including a win for the latter). Salles also won two BAFTAs for Best Film Not in the English Language during his career (Central Station, The Motorcycle Diaries). Take a look at his full resume of feature directing credits right here: