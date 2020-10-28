Apple renews Ted Lasso for a third season before Season 2 even starts filming

If there's one show you need to watch in this messed-up year that is 2020, it's Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Yes, it's a feel-good show about an American college football coach who's brought on to manage a Premiere League football team (that's soccer, boys and girls) that's fighting relegation (that's being demoted to a lesser league). But it truly is a something that'll give you that warm and fuzzy feeling that you forgot actually exists.

Yes, it's that good.

And Apple has announced that Ted Lasso will be back for a third season.

No, that doesn't mean you've missed Season 2 and have some catching up to do — that doesn't even start shooting until January in London (which is also January for the rest of the world), Apple says.

Here's the gist from Apple:

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ on Aug. 14, 2020.

