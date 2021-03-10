‘Central Park’ renewed for Season 3 at Apple before the Season 2 premiere

Apple announced its highly lauded animated series, Central Park, has been renewed for a third season ahead of the second season debut. The first three episodes of season two will premiere worldwide Friday, June 25. Central Park comes from Bob’s Burgers creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard.

A first look at the second season of the Apple Original series was also released to go with the news. In it, Helen (voiced by Daveed Diggs) proclaims her love for her hometown in a special song called “Weehawken Rap.”

Central Park’s star-studded cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

Per Apple, in the upcoming season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school. Paige continues to chase down the mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family, all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The complete first season of Central Park is currently available to stream on Apple TV+. After premiering last May, the series has drawn high praise from fans and critics alike. Like Bob’s Burgers, the songs are infectious and catchy. The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr. and is nominated for this year’s NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

This popular Apple animated series is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah, and Janelle Momary-Neely also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.