New ‘See’ trailer has Jason Momoa welcoming enemies to hell

Get ready for a heavyweight fight in the second season of See, as Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are on a collision course. A new trailer gives fans their best glimpse yet at what’s in store for an epic continuation of the series when it debuts on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 27, more than two years since season one premiered on the service.

See is set in a dystopian future where the entire population has gone blind. That is until the children of Baba Voss (Momoa), a fierce tribal leader, are born with sight. As the twins grow and word spreads on their ability, danger follows.

In the second season, this comes in the form of Baba Voss’ estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), who has captured one of the twins in an effort to gain advantage in the wars to come. Baba Voss must fight to rescue her as war brews between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic.

The scale of See in season one certainly wasn’t lacking, but things have been ratcheted up a notch here for season two. Watch the latest trailer below and try not to be amped up when Momoa gives his battle speech telling his forces to open the gates and welcome his enemies to hell.

In addition to Momoa and Bautista, See season two will star Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmer, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie.

See season two will have eight episodes, with the first debuting on Apple TV Plus on Aug. 27. New episodes will then be released weekly on Fridays. You can catch up with the entire first season of See right now on Apple TV Plus.

See is the latest in Apple TV Plus’ big 2021 of new and returning shows. It joins a lineup that includes Ted Lasso season two, the upcoming second season of The Morning Show and new series like Physical, Invasion, Foundation and Lisey’s Story.

