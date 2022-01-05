'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins reveals what Parisians really think of the show

Emily in Paris is one of the most binge-worthy shows on Netflix right now, and finally, Emily in Paris season 2 has arrived on the streaming service. But while the rest of the world can't get enough of Emily's antics in the French capital, what do Parisians actually think of the show?

Lily Collins, who plays the titular role in the comedy recently joined James Corden on The Late Late Show to talk about the new season which arrived on Netflix last month after the hugely popular first season, and she admitted that she was initially apprehensive about what the French would make of the show...

"We had heard after season one that the French had not wanted to embrace the show," she told host James Corden. "But when we went back for season 2 it couldn't have been more of the opposite. Everyone was so embracing of the show and so excited for us to be there."

'Emily in Paris' is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lily also admitted that she and co-star Ashley Park, who plays Emily's best friend Mindy Chen, often drew crowds of fans while they were in the city for filming.

"Ashley and I were in quarantine when we first got there, in fact, we were the only Americans in the whole of Paris because of covid regulations and shutdowns. But when we go out we tend to speak quite loudly and animatedly like we do when we are out as friends, and so we stick out like a sore thumb.

"All these people would come over and be like 'oh is Mindi and Emily, oh wow you are in Paris, do you live here?' and we would be like 'no, it is Ashley and Lily' and they really felt like we were the show, and they went wild for it and it was really lovely."

While most of us can't get enough of Emily's French adventures, it seems not everyone is a fan of the show, because Lily also joked about the fact someone had defaced a poster of the new season.

Thankfully Lily thought the whole thing was hilarious, and told James she couldn't resist taking a picture of the graffiti to share on her own Instagram page...

"I hadn't seen any posters yet, and then we saw one that had been vilely defaced. I was given a whole new makeup job and, as you do, you take a photo with it, because why not embrace it, right?!"

Emily in Paris season 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.