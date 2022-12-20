Emily in Paris season 2 ending explained: does Emily choose Alfie or Gabriel?

Emily Cooper is back to say 'bonjour!' yet again, but a refresher of that Emily in Paris season 2 ending is essential before delving into yet another season of fabulous designer fashions, dramatic love triangles and general French hijinks hits Netflix. (And if you need an even deeper catch-up, revisit our Emily in Paris season 1 recap.)

Emily in Paris season 2, which saw Lily Collins' Emily assimilate even further into France (well, sort of—she's still far from fluent) and continues to explore her relationships with Mindy, Gabriel, Camille and the Savoir crew, aired its shocking finale in December 2021.

And ever since, we've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Emily in Paris season 3 and hopefully the answers to all of our lingering questions from that season 2 cliffhanger.

What happens at the end of Emily in Paris season 2?

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper, a 29-year-old aspiring marketing consultant from Chicago who moved to Paris in season one for a temporary social media gig at the luxury French agency Savoir.

Along with some fish-out-of-water discomfort on the job, Emily also gets into a conflict of the amour sort in season one, namely a love triangle between new friend Camille (Camille Razat) and hunky chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), that becomes even messier when a new romantic interest comes into the fold in the second season.

Season two ends with Emily torn, not only professionally but romantically. Which monsieur does Emily choose? And will her job have her staying in Paris or returning to the states? Here's a primer on everything that happened during that Emily in Paris season 2 ending.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. (Image credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Who does Emily in Paris end up with season 2?

Our titular heroine spends much of the second season trying to get over her feelings for Gabriel and stay true to her friendship with Camille by cozying up to Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a handsome English ex-pat from her French language class.

Her budding relationship with the businessman is put to the test, however, in the season two finale when Alfie proposes the couple enter a long-distance relationship now that he has to move back to London for work. After all, it’s only a Eurostar train ride away.

In discussing her options with her BFF and roommate Mindy (Ashley Park), however, Emily slips and reveals that she still has feelings for Gabriel, saying: "I never used to be this person in Chicago, I had a career path and a life plan and I didn't fall in love with my friend's boyfriend."

"You need to decide what you want and not what’s going to make everyone else happy," Mindy advises her friend.

Realizing the full extent of her feelings for the chef, Emily rushes over to Gabriel's apartment to confess her love. However, she sadly discovers that not only are on-again-off-again couple Camille and Gabriel officially on again, but they're also moving in together.

Technically, Emily ends season two still romantically linked to Alfie, but the tears she sheds after finding out about Gabriel and Camille don't exactly instil confidence in her relationship with him.

Ashley Park as Mindy. (Image credit: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Does Mindy get back together with Benoit?

And Emily isn't the only one weathering romantic drama in their life. Mindy spends much of season two hiding the fact that she's actually the billionaire heiress of a Shanghai zipper manufacturing company and not a struggling busker like her bandmate and boyfriend Benoit (Kevin Dias).

However, the ruse is revealed when their other bandmate Étienne (Jin Xuan Mao) spills a little too much tea about Mindy to a Chinese journalist, who knows all about that viral fiasco from when Mindy was appearing on Chinese Popstar. Mindy's deception and the reality of her financial situation cause a strain on her relationship with Benoit, but luckily things are looking up by the season's end.

After Étienne gives Mindy a recording of "Mon Soleil," a song Benoit wrote for her, the former couple performs the track together during a band gig at a Chinese supper club in the season two finale. Their swoon-worthy duet leads to them seemingly rekindling their romance, ending their performance with a kiss.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau. (Image credit: CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX)

Does Emily choose Sylvie or Madeline?

And it's not just romance that's giving Emily grief in the season two finale. In episode seven, Emily's American boss Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) flies in from the Chicago corporate headquarters to check up on the Savoir team in Paris, helmed by the very French Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Once there, Madeline frequently butts heads with Sylvie over their differing management styles and intentions for Savoir's future. All of that bubbling professional tension comes to a boil when Savoir hosts the Versailles fashion show of over-the-top designer Grégory Elliott Duprée (Jeremy O. Harris), a seeming snub to longtime couture client Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet).

When Cadault cuts ties with Savoir, Madeline blames Sylvie and says she will be put under review at corporate, but Sylvie ends up resigning in the season two finale, fittingly titled "French Revolution." The marketing executive then decides to start a whole new agency altogether, taking Emily's Savoir colleagues Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) with her, as well as the agency's Rolodex of clients.

Though Emily is at first hurt that she wasn't included in the team's plans, Sylvie soon offers her the chance to join the new marketing firm. But our heroine is conflicted: joining Sylvie's team would mean relocating more permanently to the City of Lights, but keeping her loyalty to Madeline would entail returning to her hometown of Chicago and moving up the corporate ladder at Savoir's parent company, the Gilbert Group.

So what does Emily choose? At the very end of the season two finale, Emily, still emotional from discovering Gabriel and Camille back together, is seen calling Sylvie to announce that she's made a decision. But, of course, the screen cuts to black before fans can hear exactly what that decision will be.

That means you'll have to stay tuned for Emily in Paris season 3, which is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, December 21!