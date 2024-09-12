Emily in Paris season 4 episode 7 recap: new year, new drama

After all that Christmas chaos in episode 6, we're starting fresh with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and the rest of our Paris-set pals in Emily in Paris season 4 episode 7. Well, sort of.

We're officially in a new year in the Emily in Paris world and there's new characters like Geneviève (Thalia Besson) mixing and mingling with our old faves. But there's still plenty of lingering dramas that need taking care of, including that baby business between Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and how it will affect things with Emily moving forward.

Let's recap everything that happened in this episode.

Is Mindy backing the wrong horse?

Speaking of new, Mindy (Ashley Park) has got a new gig: as the headliner of Crazy Horse, a Parisian cabaret known for its topless performers. She and the band could really use the money for Eurovision, so despite the concerns of boyfriend Nico (Paul Forman) — whose family is still very much under scrutiny after Sylvie's exposé on his father Louis and whose future as JVMA CEO is still up in the air — she decides to go through with it.

However, while at rehearsal for the nudie revue, she hilariously realizes she can't actually physically sing with her clothes off. Will she be able to go through with it or will she lose her new job?

Sylvie flirts with revenge

With hubby Laurent G temporarily occupied in Saint Tropez dealing with his beach club, Sylvie is stuck in Paris with his daughter Geneviève. To establish a bond with her stepchild, Sylvie decides to take Geneviève out after work for a private shopping session ("You dress like an American," she quips), where the two gals have a great time trying on couture and jamming to rock tunes. However, Geneviève spills that Laurent stays with her mom once or twice a year when he's in New York, a development that Sylvie promises doesn't upset her, but it's still "new information."

Sylvie's marriage takes another ding when she runs into her client/former lover Antoine Lambert (William Abadie) in the supermarket. Since they're both solo for the evening, he invites her to dine with him, but she declines. He tells her he was in Saint Tropez the weekend prior — Laurent was definitely not thinking about her so she shouldn't be thinking about him, he argues.

Later, she heads to Laurent G Paris — no, not to see her husband, she tells security, but to get her groove on. She rips a slit in her dress and heads for the bar, where she's immediately scooped up by a handsome gent, with whom she shares a steamy dance. She gives her dance partner a chaste kiss but opts to leave the club alone, though not before telling the security guard to inform her husband about everything he saw that night.

Camille comes clean (apparently)

Emily's contemplations about whether or not she should delete Gabriel from her Instagram following their break-up seem solidified when she sees Camille picking him up in a convertible for an intimate lunch together outside of the city.

During their meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant inside of an old abbey, Camille talks about how much her family loves him and to apologize about what went down with Emily over Christmas. He reveals that though the idea of having a child terrifies him, he can't wait to be a dad. "That's why I wanted to come here," Camille tells him. She wants them to see a priest about... adoption?

Apparently, she finally came clean to her old beau about the false pregnancy, but we don't get to see that big reveal on camera. Regardless, it seems Gabriel now knows about the baby, or lack thereof. But despite her proclamations that adoption would be a lovely way they could create a family together, he declines. "We're not together, Camille," he reminds her, telling her it shouldn't feel so hard to work things out between them.

Later, Emily drops by Camille's office with a gift (a Maison Lavaux perfume "rattle") and an apology for leaving Megève without saying goodbye to her and her family. It's there she gets the news from Camille about the pregnancy. But why didn't Gabriel tell her himself, she wonders.

What are Geneviève's motives?

Lily Collins Brigitte Macron and Thalia Besson in Emily in Paris (Image credit: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix)

Initially, Emily is very happy to have another American girl, Geneviève, in the ranks at Agence Grateau. They bond during a welcome lunch (especially after a fun cameo by the real-life French first lady Brigitte Macron) and Emily assures the young assistant she will take her under her wing at the agency. She asks Sylvie to include Geneviève at the Maison Lavaux perfume pitch and also invites her to tag along to an ill-timed TV spot featuring Gabriel. (Em still hasn't told her teammates about the break-up.)

It's during set-up for that TV spot that Emily and Gabriel have a personal blowout, all within earshot of Geneviève. After she confronts him for not telling her about the Camille pregnancy situation, Gabriel goes off, saying their communication has always been a problem because the American refuses to learn French fluently. In his mother tongue, he yells: "I had this bright future with you, a Michelin star, a baby but I spent time trying to convince you that we were worth it... I no longer believe in anything."

He's clearly not in the mood to do a cheery chef spot for a TV program, but Geneviève suggests she try talking to him. In fluent French, she manages to convince him to continue with the shoot. But when Emily asks her if she can translate some of the personal stuff that Gabriel was saying in their fight, Geneviève fibs and says he told Emily he doesn't want to see her anymore. Is Gen out to get Gabriel for herself?

It sure seems like it, as Emily and Mindy spot the twosome together later looking awfully chummy over glasses of wine. "Uh, are we sure we like her?" Mindy asks. We'll have to wait and see!

All episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.