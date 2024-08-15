Emily in Paris season 4 episode 2 recap: catching up with Camille

The season premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 left viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger: Camille (Camille Razat), the onetime friend of Emily (Lily Collins) and former fiancée-slash-baby mama of Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), is missing, with no one having seen or heard from the gallerist since her called-off wedding three days prior.

Much of Emily in Paris season 4 episode 2, fittingly titled "Love on the Run," revolves around trying to track down Camille and making sure no foul play occurred against the beautiful blonde.

So where exactly has Camille been and, more importantly, with whom?

Detective Emily Cooper, at your service

Scouring social media with Mindy (Ashley Park), Emily thinks she's discovered a clue about Camille's whereabouts: Sofia Sideris's most recent posting — a snap of sunny Greece with the caption, "Lost is a lovely place to find yourself" — has her thinking that Camille is holed up in the Mediterranean with her secret lover.

She relays as such to Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who has been worried sick about the mother of his child, calling local hospitals and searching all of Camille's favorite cafés. He's not happy to hear about Camille having an affair with Sofia whilst she was in a relationship with him, but finding out that Emily knew about it this whole time is another stab in the back. "I was in my own relationship, okay? I didn't think it was my job to step into yours," she proclaims. Soon, the duo is screaming at each other in the street. He stomps off, leaving Emily to do her investigating solo.

Emily messages Sofia to get more information on Camille's location, but the artist tells her Camille actually isn't in Greece with her; she hasn't heard from her at all. Despite their fight, she notifies Gabriel, who takes off to Megève, a village in the Alps where Camille's family has a chalet. It's the only place they haven't looked yet, he explains.

But she's not in the Alps, Emily discovers. Conveniently remembering Camille had shared her location on Emily's phone while they were in Saint-Tropez back in Emily in Paris season 2, she sees that the pregnant woman is actually in Giverny, the French commune that was famously once home to Claude Monet. It's actually at the impressionist's former abode — now the Fondation Claude Monet Museum — that Emily finds Camille tending to the water lilies in a rowboat on the property's pond.

Camille is not happy to see her ("You feel guilty, not worried," she shouts), and soon their argument turns physical, sending both women flailing into the water beneath them.

That involuntary dip cools down their fiery fight, with both sheepishly apologizing. Camille agrees to return to Paris with Emily, where she finds not only Gabriel but also Sofia — who flew in from Greece to join the search — waiting for her back at L'Esprit de Gigi. She hugs Gabriel in relief but her kiss with Sofia feels far more romantic. However, Gabriel is okay with things between them. He later tells Emily: "I understand what it feels like to fall in love with someone else."

Luc is on the loose

Now that Julien (Samuel Arnold) has officially quit Agence Grateau and moved over to JVMA — and is very much enjoying his plush new corner office — Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) has to divide his accounts across the team. That leaves Luc (Bruno Gouery) in charge of a luncheon for the luxe jewelry brand Boucheron, and the Frenchman is feeling out of his depth. (Specifically, he's not "haute enough" for the client.)

Panicked, he calls his former colleague for help with the presentation. Sneakily using an in-ear monitor, Julien agrees to relay all of the details for the luncheon to Luc, who then presents them to the Boucheron team. (Not without a silly lunch order mix-up, of course.)

The presentation appeases the clients, and Luc is allowed to run the luncheon, but when the reps point out that it feels like "something is missing" from the event, Luc runs with the idea, telling them that's actually the very theme of the lunch. He announces that one of the Boucheron pendants is missing, and attendees will have to embark on a Boucheron "scavenger hunt" to find the missing jewels — the brand will post clues on social media and whoever finds the pendant, gets to keep it.

It's a savvy marketing move but a worrisome one for client, who says they don't have the budget to simply give away an expensive necklace. Don't fret, Luc tells him: "We just keep posting the clues until they get bored." We have a feeling this is going to come back and bite Luc in le cul.

The toxic legend of Louis de Léon

Over at JVMA, Nicolas de Léon (Paul Forman) has been trying to apologize to Mindy for the "Roland-Garros slut-shaming" incident. He sends a private car to whisk her away to the JVMA headquarters, where he apologizes for not standing up to his father. To make it up to her, he gives her free rein of the brand closet. "It's like my own personal Bon Marchet," she happily shrieks. Apology accepted.

However, while flipping through the fashions, some young female JVMA employees come in to warn her: "Women shouldn't go into the brand closet alone." Apparently, Nicolas's dad and JVMA boss Louis de Léon (Pierre Deny) has a "borderline creepy" penchant for picking out clothes for his female employees and forcing them to try them on in front of him, as she discloses to Emily later. Will she tell Nicholas? "I don't know what to do," she worries.

But Emily does: she tells Sylvie. The Agence Grateau owner is back in Louis' orbit this episode, as her husband Laurent G (Arnaud Binard) tells her early on that JVMA wants to hire her team to do the marketing for the new yacht club that they're opening. After spotting Sylvie, Louis and Laurent having a business breakfast near the office, Emily sits down with her boss and divulges everything Mindy had told her about the problematic JVMA CEO.

With that Le Monde reporter again chasing down Sylvia for an interview against Louis de Léon and his workplace misdeeds, has Sylvie gotten herself into business with a marketing disaster?

All five episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 are now available to stream on Netflix.